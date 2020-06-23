50 years of Belles: Alumni reminisce about Gail Wicks, who started it all

The name Gail Wicks is a special one in the North Platte softball community. There’s a road just north of the Wayne Dowhower Memorial Softball Complex named after him.
There’s a memorial softball tournament held every summer to honor his legacy. He even founded a travel softball team, the North Platte Belles, and coached them for years. It was a way to promote youth softball in the summer.
That was back in 1970. The Belles are still around and still playing, long after Wicks passed away in 2005. This season will mark the 50th year of Belles softball, something Wicks’ former players said he would have been proud of.
“You go anywhere in the state, or Kansas, Iowa, South Dakota, they know the Belles and they know Gail Wicks,” said Geni Karre, a former player under Wicks. “It’s always fun to talk about him and how he used to coach.”
Karre said Wicks used to always have the players pull weeds and clear the rocks off the field before practice. That was their job, and all the players took pride in it.
“If you saw Gail out here, no practice, and he was pulling weeds,” she said. “Everybody stopped, came on out and helped him.”
Jennifer Prince, a current Belles assistant coach and former Belles player under Wicks, said it was a privilege to play with Wicks as her coach. She remembered him as a mentor and, overall, a kind person.
“I think it’s pretty awesome that Gail has affected so many people, even indirectly,” Prince said. “And even continues to affect people with what he started 50 years ago.”
Prince is a second-generation Belle, having grown up with her aunt playing on the team. Her daughter also plays for the Belles, making it three generations in the family. It helped fuel her decision to return to the team as a coach.
She feels honored being a coach for the Belles, she said, and continuing the lessons Wicks taught her when she was a player.
“Whatever he passed on to me is important for some of these girls to understand too,” Prince said. “It’s character. It’s more than just bats and balls.”
The Gail Wicks Memorial Tournament usually happens around mid-June in normal years. COVID-19 forced the tournament to be canceled this year. While it would have been nice to hold the tournament in the Belles’ 50th season, Karre said next year is going to be a good year to have it.
“It’s a great thing,” she said. “When you have a tournament with 50 teams, just the sound of the girls chanting through these five fields and the sound of the cleats of the girls walking by, you sit on the picnic table and just listen.”
When asked what Wicks would say about seeing the Belles enter its 50th season, Karre would be happy to see this level of success half a century after its creation.
“I’m sure he’s up in heaven smiling,” she said. “Big smile. And probably giving us hints to go pull those weeds.”
