Air Force Prep tops NPCC women's basketball 66-58

Air Force Prep defeated North Platte Community College 66-58 on Saturday at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium in North Platte.
For NPCC (1-1), Ashley Hassett posted 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Catie Whitehead added 11 points and six rebounds and both Janay Brauer and Jalyn Reagans scored six points,
"I thought we played really well for the most part today versus a well-coached team," NPCC head coach Jeff Thurman said. "We still need to take care of the ball, but that will come with time. Once we get more games under our belt and we become more familiar with each other, things will start to improve offensively. This weekend was a great opportunity and learning experience for our program and our student athletes."
The Knights won their season opener over Little Priest Tribal College 81-71 on Friday. Both games were part of the Hampton Inn Classic.
NPCC is back in action on Tuesday at 5 p.m. when they’ll host York College junior varsity at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.
"Now we just build from here and look forward to competing against York College junior varsity," Thurman said. "Lastly, I want to say thank you to the Hampton Inn by Hilton for sponsoring our classic here at North Platte Community College."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.