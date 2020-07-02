‘Always competing’: Hershland takes the lead in 6th, holds on for win

HERSHEY — Kolton Hager was sprinting home on Connor Hogan’s triple in the sixth inning when he started sliding into the plate. He was safe at the plate, but he stumbled on the slide to the laughs of some of his teammates.
Hager got up and ran to the dugout with a smile, but not before having some fun with his teammates at his own expense.
“All that matters is I scored,” Hager repeated a couple times before taking off his helmet to watch the rest of the game.
His run gave the Hershland Junior Legion baseball team its only lead of the day, continuing a four-run inning that helped the Trojans beat Cozad on Thursday 10-8.
“The guys have shown this year that they will compete,” Hershland coach Jason Pflughaupt said. “Even in games when we haven’t played really well, all the way through they’re always competing and always doing what we ask them to do.”
Harmon Johnson got the start for Hershland and gave up seven runs on 13 hits. He was replaced by Hager in the sixth inning, who held Cozad to just one run and one hit.
Noah Shoemaker was efficient on the mound for Cozad for the first four innings, but he struggled in the fifth. He ended the day giving up six runs on 11 hits, striking out nine batters.
The beginning of the game swung heavily in Cozad’s favor. The Reds scored four runs in the top of the first inning off five hits. Nathan Engel had a 2-RBI double to score Monty Brooks and Shoemaker. Cole’s single brought in Engel, and a single from Mason Fales drove home Cole.
Both teams traded runs in the second and third innings to set the game at 6-2. Then came the first of Hershland’s scoring stretches. Six consecutive singles from Chase Moorhead, Kyler Cox, Hager, Hogan, Johnson and Kobe Florom brought Hershland back into the game at 6-6.
“(Shoemaker) had a curveball early on that was a little bit sharper and our guys weren’t ready for it,” Pflughaupt said. “Later on in the game, he got tired, his curveball got flat, his pitches got up. We timed him up a little bit and ended up getting some good hits for us.”
The Reds quickly took the lead in the top of the sixth following back-to-back singles from Shoemaker and Engel. Shoemaker scored on a wild pitch, and Engel scored on a ground out to first.
The Trojans, however, had all the momentum on their side. They started the bottom of the inning with three singles, setting the stage for Hogan’s 3-RBI triple to take the lead. Hershland added an insurance run when Florom brought Hogan in with an RBI single.
Cox went 4-for-4 for Hershland and scored two runs. Hogan had two hits with five RBIs, and Florom had three hits with three RBIs.
“Once we got our timing down and saw the curveball a couple of times, I think we had a little more confidence,” Pflughaupt said. “We got a couple rallies there at the end.”
