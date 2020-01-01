Area high school sports schedule for Jan. 3

Thursday
All times Central unless noted
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GNAC Tournament
At Columbus High School
Scottsbluff vs. McCook, 5:30 p.m.
North Platte vs. Columbus, 7:15 p.m.
Hastings vs. Gering, 7:15 p.m.
Maxwell Gilson/Pierce Basketball Booster Club Tournament
At Maxwell High School
Consolation
Sandhills Valley vs. Maxwell, 1:30 p.m.
Championship
South Loup vs. Brady, 4:30 p.m.
Paxton Holiday Tournament
At Paxton High School
Paxton vs. Mullen, 4:45 p.m. MT
Maywood/Hayes Center vs. Garden County, 4:45 p.m. MT
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GNAC Tournament
At Columbus High School
North Platte vs. Hastings, 2 p.m.
Scottsbluff vs. Gering, 3:45 p.m.
Columbus vs. McCook, 5:30 p.m.
Maxwell Gilson/Pierce Basketball Booster Club Tournament
At Maxwell High School
Consolation
Sandhills Valley vs. Brady, noon
Championship
South Loup vs. Maxwell, 3 p.m.
Paxton Holiday Tournament
At Paxton High School
Paxton vs. Mullen, 3 p.m. MT
Maywood/Hayes Center vs. Garden County, 3 p.m. MT
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
McCook, Sidney at Ogallala, 3 p.m. MT
