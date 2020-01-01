Area high school sports schedule for Jan. 3

Thursday

All times Central unless noted

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GNAC Tournament

At Columbus High School

Scottsbluff vs. McCook, 5:30 p.m.

North Platte vs. Columbus, 7:15 p.m.

Hastings vs. Gering, 7:15 p.m.

Maxwell Gilson/Pierce Basketball Booster Club Tournament

At Maxwell High School

Consolation

Sandhills Valley vs. Maxwell, 1:30 p.m.

Championship

South Loup vs. Brady, 4:30 p.m.

Paxton Holiday Tournament

At Paxton High School

Paxton vs. Mullen, 4:45 p.m. MT

Maywood/Hayes Center vs. Garden County, 4:45 p.m. MT

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GNAC Tournament

At Columbus High School

North Platte vs. Hastings, 2 p.m.

Scottsbluff vs. Gering, 3:45 p.m.

Columbus vs. McCook, 5:30 p.m.

Maxwell Gilson/Pierce Basketball Booster Club Tournament

At Maxwell High School

Consolation

Sandhills Valley vs. Brady, noon

Championship

South Loup vs. Maxwell, 3 p.m.

Paxton Holiday Tournament

At Paxton High School

Paxton vs. Mullen, 3 p.m. MT

Maywood/Hayes Center vs. Garden County, 3 p.m. MT

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

McCook, Sidney at Ogallala, 3 p.m. MT

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.