Back at the golf course: Iron Eagle hosts annual yellowball tourney Saturday

Kevin Paulsen’s team stood on the teeing area of the par-4 13th hole trying to judge where and how they needed to hit the ball.
In between shots, Paulsen and his friends, Austan Pomajzl and Nick Pulscher, would joke around. They showed why everyone was out on the Iron Eagle Golf Course on Saturday: To have fun.
The joking stopped for a moment when it came time for Paulsen’s father, the fourth member on the team, to shoot. They wanted to see where his ball would go. Once that ball landed on the fairway, the jokes continued, naturally.
“Look at the guns on you,” Pulscher said with a laugh.
“He’s trying to copy Nick,” Paulsen joked back.
Those fun times were echoed throughout the day at the annual four-person yellowball tournament hosted at Iron Eagle Golf Course. The team of Jason Hunt, Mike Kreber, Bob Ross and Eric Wyman won the day with a 23-under-par score.
The tournament featured 19 teams and 76 golfers. Teams had the option of signing up for a tee time between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to allow for social distancing.
Each team had to have four players in order to participate, and they would be awarded eight yellow golf balls. To start, each golfer is designated a spot (either first, second, third or fourth golfer).
On the first hole, the first golfer gets the yellow ball. That person’s score automatically counts for the round. The other score that counts for the hole comes from the highest score of the other three team members. They will continue switching yellow ball golfers until they play all 18 holes. Teams are disqualified if they lose all eight of their yellow balls.
Iron Eagle general manager Bill Hasemeyer said the use of the yellow ball adds to the fun of the competition.
“When you look down and see that yellow ball, you know your score counts,” he said. “Your three friends are expecting you to do something good, it throws a twist. That’s the best part. Makes you have to play.”
Paulsen, who’s team finished at 2 under par, said he has been participating in the yellow ball tournament for the last six years. He used it as a way to spend time with his dad, but it has since evolved into a fun day with friends.
“Being able to meet friends here and play with dad in this tournament, it’s a great opportunity for us to get together,” Paulsen said. “We all live in different places, so it’s a good little spot.”
The three friends, who played football together at Wayne State College, all traveled from different places to get to North Platte for the tournament.
Pulscher came from Des Moines, Iowa, and Pomajzl traveled from Grand Island. After meeting up the previous night, they made the drive to the golf course Saturday morning.
They had been golfing since their college days, and they said they enjoyed having the weekend to come together and play again.
“We all live in different places, and we all do our own things now,” Pomajzl said. “It’s nice to get back together and connect.”
