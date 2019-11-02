Back-to-back Region IX champs

The North Platte Community College volleyball team won the Region IX Tournament for the second straight year on Saturday in Beatrice.
The Knights swept Southeast Community College in Saturday’s title game 25-17, 25-18 and 25-22.
NPCC’s Gabby Menghini had 10 kills and 15 digs, Sydney Mullin added 10 kills and five blocks, Alysen Daniels had six kills, Bailey Chintala had 16 digs and Erica Hopping had 28 assists.
Menghini, Mullin, Hopping and Chintala were named to both the all-region and all-region tournament teams, while NPCC head coach Alexa McCall was awarded coach of the year.
"I’m so proud of these girls. They got the job done in three and that was big," McCall said. "We did a really nice job of getting out of serve receive and also served well, which helped our defense. Personally, it was a long week for me, and I missed a couple practices for personal reasons, but my assistants and the girls didn’t miss a beat. They have worked so hard these last two weeks and it paid off. We know that our journey is not over, and we are still hungry to make it past these next games."
The Knights (14-19) will next play in the District G Playoff on Friday and Saturday at the winner of Sunday’s Region XIII Tournament featuring Bismarck State College and North Dakota State College of Science.
