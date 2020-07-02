Baylee Steele of North Platte roundly defeated Lauren Sease of Iowa 5-and-4, and Nebraska finished second at the 52nd Junior Girls Four-State matches Thursday at Country Club of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.
Steele won the first five holes to take a commanding lead and finished off her opponent with a par on the 14th hole.
On Wednesday, Steele and Emily Karmazin of Omaha halved their match against Kansas’ Brooke King and Victoria Klausner in the morning foursomes. In the afternoon, Steele and Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln defeated Missouri’s Kassidy Hill and Abby Howard 6 and 5.
Nebraska scored 3.5 points to finish second to Kansas with 8 points.
Steele, Karmazin and Kolbas were joined by Danica Badura of Aurora, Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha and Lauren Thiele of Wahoo.
Steele was one of five team members that returned from the 2019 team that won the event scoring 11.5 of 12 possible points at ArborLinks in Nebraska City.
