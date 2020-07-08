SCOTTSBLUFF — A pair of North Platte golfers finished in the Top 15 at the Nebraska Golf Association’s Junior Amateur Championships this week at Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Baylee Steele finished seventh in the Nebraska Girls’ Amateur Championship firing a three-over 75 Wednesday, on the second day of competition at the par-72, 6,907 parkland layout on the north side of Scottsbluff.
Steele shot a two-day total of 155, five shots back of Aurora’s Danica Badura. Badura edged Katie Ruge of Omaha, Emily Krzyzanowski of Scottsbluff and Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln each by one shot. Sydney Taake of Papillion and Madi Schlaepfer tied for fifth.
Karsen Morrison finished tied for 14th with Bayard’s Avery Mitchell. Morrison shot a two-day total of 166.
Meanwhile, Kasch Morrison sits in 13th place in the Nebraska Boys’ Amateur Championship, shooting 74 and 78 for a two-day total of 152.
Christopher Atkinson of Omaha sits in first place with a one-under 143, after shooting 72 and 71, respectively.
Jayden Jones is in a tie for 23rd with Marcus Holling of Grand Island, Jake Kluver of Norfolk, Teddy Peterson of Omaha and Trey Ruge of Omaha. All four shot 155.
Morrison will tee off the final round at 10:06 a.m. with Wisner’s Rockney Peck. Jones will tee off at 9:21 a.m. with Holling.
Jacob Woodmancy of Grant is tied for 35th, Brady Esch of McCook is tied for 38th, Payton Crow of McCook is tied for 48th, Brady Davis of Cozad is tied for 53rd, Connor Hasenauer of North Platte is tied for 61st and Blake Barner of North Platte is 66th.
