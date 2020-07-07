Belles rally tops Broken Bow in Game 1, falls short in Game 2

The North Platte Belles softball team had two late rallies against Broken Bow on Tuesday in games that featured different results.
The Belles scored four runs in the last inning of the first game to win 6-5. In the second game, however, the deficit was too large. Karlee Denny led off a three-run inning, but the scoring stretch wasn’t enough to come back from down 6-0. Broken Bow took game two 6-3.
The Belles have a day of rest before heading to Gothenburg for another doubleheader Thursday.
North Platte 6, Broken Bow 5
The game may have lasted only three innings, but it was one that came down to the final inning. Broken Bow, who was trailing for the majority of the contest, scored four runs off walks, timely hits and a couple errors added on.
Meara Roberts started the inning with a walk, before moving to second off Laynee Boltz’s bunt single. Phalary Austin walked the next at-bat, but Roberts had already scored off a wild pitch. Denny kept the rally going with a hit to left field.
Three more Belles got to the plate, but once Denny scored the game-winning run, the game was called so the teams could have a quick rest before the next game. North Platte took the first game 6-5.
“The first game, obviously we won in comeback fashion, which has kind of been a trend with this team,” coach Bob Denny said. “I’d like to see them get the bats rolling a little sooner.”
Both teams put points on the board in the first inning, with both teams getting three base runners on. Broken Bow had two outs on them early in the inning and walked away with just one run, while North Platte brought both Austin and Rayann Miller around to score. Neither team got any offense going in the second inning.
Sierra Herfel, Miller and Austin got on base in both of their at-bats, and Austin scored two of North Platte’s six runs.
Broken Bow 6, North Platte 3
The second game was also set to go three innings, but because there was about 15 minutes left of game time, North Platte and Broken Bow played a fourth.
That was the inning North Platte found its offensive groove, but it proved to be too late. Four hits from Denny, Herfel, Allie Goad and Elli Prince helped the Belles score three runs, but it wasn’t enough to take the second game. Broken Bow defeated North Platte 6-3.
“Same story, different game,” Bob Denny said. “We just couldn’t get the bats rolling in the early innings. We tried to mount a comeback rally there at the end and came up just short.”
North Platte put only three runners on base in the first three innings. That allowed Broken Bow to take control early, scoring two runs in the first.
After a 1-2-3 second inning, Broken Bow scored its two baserunners in the third to take a 4-0 lead. It added two more runs in the fourth to make it a 6-0 game.
Denny got a one-out hit in the bottom of the fourth to get things going for North Platte. She came around to score following Herfel’s two-out shot to center field. Allie Goad knocked her in the next at-bat and Prince brought her home.
North Platte will get a day’s rest before playing in Gothenburg on Thursday. Bob Denny said he’s expecting that game to be a bit challenging for his team.
“Gothenburg is going to be a salty team. They’re tough to put away,” he said. “It’s going to be a challenge and we’re looking forward to it.”
