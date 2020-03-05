LINCOLN — A start so nice they did it twice.

Class D-1 No. 3 Chambers-Wheeler Central used an 18-3 first quarter and a 17-5 run to open the third to run away with a 58-36 win over sixth-ranked (Omaha World-Herald) Dundy County-Stratton on Thursday in the opening round of the girls state basketball tournament at Lincoln Southwest.

“We focus a lot on getting off to a good start so we can kind of dictate the pace of the game, not get into that slowdown teams want to get us into and keep the pace going,” Renegades coach Laurel O’Malley said.

A press that sped things up led to 18 DC-S turnovers, with 15 of those coming in the first and third quarters. C-WC took advantage, outscoring the Tigers by a combined 39-14 in those two frames.

“They jumped on us early,” DC-S coach Matt Thomas said. “They just kind of riled us there. And then they got some easy buckets in transition off of their press.”

That sort of pace is by design, O’Malley said.

“They’re very athletic and we’ve worked a lot on just getting up and down the floor,” she said of her team. “We make our practices fast. Every drill that we do is fast just so that we can stay in that shape and continue to run throughout the whole game.”

Senior forward Taylor Peter had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead C-WC. Morgan Ramsey also had a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards. Junior Rachel Dierks chipped in eight points and five rebounds.

All three are 6-footers, something Thomas said played a part in the Tigers’ success Thursday. His team, which was the D-1 runner-up a year ago, doesn’t have a player taller than 5-foot-10 on the roster.

“You multiply that height by that athleticism and it’s not a good combination for us,” he said. “You can’t simulate that in practice. You just have to give a lot of credit to them. They’re a dang good basketball team.”

McKinzie Baney led the Tigers with 10 points and seven rebounds.

The win moves C-WC into Friday’s semifinal round for the first time since 2011. They had lost in the first round of their previous two state tournament appearances.

Dundy County-Stratton (18-7) 3 10 11 12 — 36

Chambers-Wheeler Central (26-1) 18 8 21 11 — 58

DC-S: Haylee Davis 3, Sable Lambley 4, Maggie Lutz 3, Jessie Freeland 9, Ava Petersen 3, Sydney Reichert 4, McKinzie Baney 10.

C-WC: Michelle Koenig 6, MaKenna Pelster 3, Ryann Haburchak 5, Morgan Ramsey 12, Taylor Peter 22, Tessa Metschke 2, Rachel Dierks 8.