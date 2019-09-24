McCook defeated North Platte 9-0 during a tennis dual on Tuesday in North Platte.
North Platte is scheduled to be back in action on Friday with a dual at Hastings High School, starting at 4 p.m., while McCook will play at Holdrege High School on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Results
Final score
McCook 9, North Platte 0
Singles
Zion Moyer def. Greg Bergeron, 8-2
Mason Michaelis def. Clay Stone, 8-1
Logan Barenberg def. Ethan Mercer, 8-1
Isaac Hinze def. Callen Zurn, 8-2
Brandan Eckhardt def. Luke Zimbelman, 8-6
Evan Humphrey def. Landon Blank, 9-7
Doubles
Hinze/Barenberg def. Bergeron/Stone, 8-3
Humphrey/Eckhardt def. Mercer/Zimbelman, 8-3
Moyer/Michaelis def. Blank/Zurn, 8-1
