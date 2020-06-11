Baseball has been in Tate Janas’ life for as long as he can remember. It was always there. His dad and some of his dad’s closest friends played baseball. It was only natural Janas would take interest in the sport as well.
Baseball was a family thing. Baseball would also lead Janas to a new family, one full of other kids he has played with for years.
That family is his teammates, players he has basically grown up with. Every summer, they participate on the same teams, playing up to nearly four times a week with practices sprinkled in on off days.
“I wouldn’t trade them for anybody else,” Janas said. “They’re the type of people, they try to do everything right.”
Janas spent the past few seasons on the juniors team of the North Platte FNBO Nationals, and he now gets to make that jump to the seniors level. That means bigger kids who throw and hit harder.
He won’t be alone. He’ll have his baseball family there with him.
“Anytime that we’re on the field, it’s just a different feeling,” Janas said. “There’s nothing like it.”
This is the same group of kids who found success on the field last season, winning 39 games and winning the Cornhusker League Championship. That was with a new coach, but the players on that team have played together before.
“We really, as a group, came together and played great games all season,” Janas said. “Everything just started clicking for us last year, in all aspects.”
He said the winning wasn’t the only fun part about last season. The bond they all made really made that season memorable.
“We were always having a good time on the field while still taking it seriously,” Janas said. “And I think that, as a group, we just have something that not many other teams have.”
Janas is a starting pitcher, but when he’s not on the mound, he is out in left field. As a starting pitcher, he said he enjoys having everyone watching him and getting the chance to do well in front of them.
He has a wide variety of pitches at his disposal. He can throw a four-seam fastball, a two-seam fastball and a circle change. To mix things up, he also has access to a curveball and a knuckleball.
“It’s just repetition,” Janas said about working on his pitches. “You just got to keep doing it and then that will transfer into a game and then you’ll be able to throw some of those pitches for a strike.”
Even though there will be no postseason this year, Janas said he wants to see his team play with maximum effort every game. He would love to see his team go undefeated or have just a handful of losses like last season.
“Last year, we were already playing some of the most elite teams in the state,” Janas said. “I think we did a good job of getting ready, and we competed with them. So I don’t have any worries about moving up to the seniors level this year.”
