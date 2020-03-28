Today we start our “Lost Season” series.
It is with a heavy heart.
In the coming weeks, we will be honoring the seniors, the teams and the clubs that would have been — from activities like drama, speech, FCCLA, FBLA, FFA and 4-H to sports like golf, tennis, soccer and track and field.
We do this to honor the kids who won’t have their final year of high school be what it was for the rest of us — good or bad.
Yes, we are piggy-backing off a SportsCenter series thought up by the brilliant Scott Van Pelt and his team. We are not ashamed of copying that idea.
And not just because these students deserve to be recognized, and what they will have sacrificed before this is done — from their hard work since they were young, to sacrificing long nights on the road for their activities to even the minimal study session on a random weeknight — but also because we must remind all of them that they are all an integral thread to the fabric of our communities.
To the students: Whether you realize it or not, our small communities in west central Nebraska revolve around you. The hot topic at our work places on Monday mornings in the fall is how the softball, golf, tennis, football and volleyball teams performed the previous week. In the winter, speech and debate, journalism, drama, swimming, basketball and wrestling. In the spring, track, soccer, golf and tennis. Your parents and grandparents regale us with your exploits. For good reason.
There’s a lot to get to — so be patient. Today, we’ll start with North Platte’s soccer team and the prospects they had: a chance at a state tournament run. On Sunday, you’ll read about the students on the North Platte speech team.
And then we’ll go from there and begin to branch out. We want your ideas, too. Who should be honored and celebrated for their hard work?
There is no greater purpose to a community than to raise the next generation. So that is what we must do, through thick and thin. Even if we find ourselves in the “thin.”
While this is about our high school seniors who have lost their proms, their graduations, their senior yearbook signings, their senior ditch days, this is also about community. To those seniors, we see your hard work. It does not go unnoticed, though sometimes it may go unmentioned. You are a part of this west central Nebraska community. And it’s because we don’t want you to forget this that we highlight your stories.
Hopefully, 30 years from now, you will be asked, “What were you doing during the coronavirus outbreak?”
You will reply, “I was a senior.”
And that will make you stronger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.