Brady defeats rival Maxwell 42-34 in regular season finale

MAXWELL — Brady soared over the Wildcats for the second consecutive year in a barn burner on Thursday.
The Eagles punctuated their season finale with a 42-34 win over Maxwell at Brittenham Field to solidify a return to the state playoffs.
"We really played a great game today," Brady head coach Andy Seamann said. "Everybody thinks that because we are more of a spread offense that we don’t run the ball, and we kind of came out and set the tone running the ball."
Brady (5-3) amassed a total of 388 yards on the ground, which included 142 yards and four touchdowns from senior captain T.J. Roe and another 173 from Noah Jurjens — both Eagles combining for 39 carries and 315 yards against Maxwell’s stingy run defense.
Roe, who finished with just 26 passing yards and two interceptions, turned to his versatility on the quarterback option to pick the Wildcats apart early and often. He led the Eagles in the opening series, driving down the field in six plays before keeping it on a two-yard scramble for six points.
Maxwell mustered an attack good for 40 yards on their opening drive, but a personal foul led to a turnover on downs.
In turn, the Eagles mounted another 60-yard drive in two plays that culminated with another Roe scramble from the two-yard line to extend Brady’s lead to 16 after consecutive two-point conversions.
Maxwell, however, wouldn’t go away.
The Wildcats cracked the scoreboard with 2 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the first quarter on a 24-yard run from Derek Gibson, trimming Brady’s lead to 16-6. And after stuffing Brady for the first time on a fourth down attempt to end the first quarter, Maxwell parlayed it into a Jacob Gholson 11-yard touchdown run — further chewing the Brady lead to 16-14.
The Eagles’ empty chances continued to mount after an interception abruptly ended their third consecutive stay in Maxwell territory. Only this time the Wildcats came up empty on a fourth down attempt, which led to a 25-yard run from Roe to open a 24-14 lead.
Maxwell (3-5) headed for halftime trailing 24-20 after a three-yard run from Gibson with 2:37 left in the second quarter trimmed the deficit to four — the closest Maxwell would come.
"We were able to make some adjustments at halftime, and our kids did a great job of making some tackles and forcing turnovers," Seamann said. "We were able to strip them a handful of times, but even then I still think we left some meat on the bone."
The Eagles opened the half with a statement, returning a Maxwell fumble 27 yards to the end zone, pushing the lead back up to 10. The fumble swung momentum back to Brady, who held Maxwell scoreless through their first two possessions of the second half while mounting 12 unanswered points.
"We didn’t stop the run and had too many turnovers," Maxwell head coach Ryan Jones said. "To beat a decent team you have to stop the run and don’t turn it over, and we we’re 0-2 in those categories."
Maxwell ended the drought on a one-yard scramble from Gholson to trim the deficit back to 10 with 5:07 left in the third quarter. But after another defensive stop — Roe’s second interception — the Wildcats faltered again on the ground, fumbling the football and allowing another Jurjens recovery for Brady.
Brady parlayed the stop into a 19-yard run by Simmons with 5:24 in the game, extending the Eagles’ lead to 42-26 and beginning to pull away.
Maxwell’s final stand on offense led to a 37-yard touchdown pass from Gholson to Jack Meyer with 2:22 left in regulation, but the Wildcats’ inability to stop the run allowed Brady to collect two first downs en route to victory formation.
"I thought our kids came out very flat and didn’t show a lot of passion early on," Jones said. "I thought our kids showed a lot of heart late in the game, but it takes four quarters to beat Brady."
The win marks the Eagles’ second in a row this season, but Seamann admitted there’s room for improvement heading into the state playoffs.
"We’re going to get some more bumps and bruises healed up and get ready for the playoffs," Seamann said. "We’re going to look to tighten some things so that we don’t leave meat on the bone, because from now on it’s one loss and you’re done."
Brady (5-3): 16-8-12-6 — 42
Maxwell (3-5): 6-14-6-8 — 34
B: Roe on a 2yrd run (2pt conversion is good)
B: Roe on a 2yrd run (2pt conversion is good)
M: Gibson on a 24yrd run (2pt conversion is no good)
M: Gholson on an 11yrd run (2pt conversion is good)
B: Roe on a 25yrd run (2pt conversion is good)
M: Gibson on a 3yrd run (2pt conversion is no good)
B: A 27yrd fumble return by Jurjens (2pt conversion is no good)
B: Roe on a 6yrd run (2pt conversion is no good)
M: Gholson on a 1yrd run (2pt conversion is no good)
B: Simmons on a 19yrd run (2pt conversion is no good)
M: Gholson to Meyer for a 37yrd pass (2pt conversion is good)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.