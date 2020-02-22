Brady junior Larson continues to make school history

OMAHA — Brady’s Jeremy Larson added to his program’s history on Saturday by finishing second in Class D at 132 pounds.
The Eagles wrestling program got its start in 2016-17 and in the last two seasons, Larson has recorded its first state tournament appearance, win and now its best finish.
Larson lost a hard-fought championship match via 1-0 decision to Ruger Reimers of Palmer.
Larson finishes his junior season with a record of 50-2.
» Class D, 170: St. Pat’s senior Talan McGill bounced back after a controversial semifinal loss to Plainview’s Alizae Mejia on Friday.
After the match, Irish head coach Kevin Wood made a lengthy protest because of a scoring discrepancy. McGill stood by, patiently waiting, but the unfavorable result held. Later that night, McGill continued to handle the situation with grace, Tweeting “Thanks, but can’t reverse it now. Time to get the next best thing.”
The Irish senior did just that, defeating Wyatt Hegemann of Howells-Dodge via fall, then getting a 7-3 decision over Hunter Arehart of Ansley-Litchfield.
McGill is headed to Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln to wrestle.
» Class D, 126: Sutherland’s Samuel Foster defeated Josh Spatz of East Butler via fall in the first consolation round, then Adam Miller of Elkhorn Valley with a 4-2 decision in the third-place match to finish the season 43-1.
The Sailor sophomore finished 49-2 last season at 106 pounds, but did not medal. Now through two full seasons, Foster is undefeated during the regular season and districts with his only three losses coming in the past two state tournaments.
» Class D, 160: Sandhills/Thedford’s Reece Zutavern dropped an 8-5 decision to Blake Racicky of Ansley Litchfield in Saturday’s title match.
The Knights sophomore finishes the season with a record of 46-7.
» Class C, 160: Hi-Line junior Connor Schutz finishes as runner-up after falling in the championship to Valentine senior Chase Olson via 9-7 decision.
Saturday was only the second loss of the season for Schutz, who closes out the season 41-2.
