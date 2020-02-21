Brady's Jeremy Larson has shot at school's first wrestling title

OMAHA — One year after delivering the Brady wrestling program its first state appearance and win in the young program’s history, Jeremy Larson outdid himself, literally.
The Eagles, who started the wrestling program in 2016-17, now have a chance to add a gold medal. After finishing third in the Class D 120-pound bracket in 2019, Larson will vie for a state title at 132 pounds on Saturday after getting past Weeping Water’s Nolan Blevins via fall at 5:33.
The junior is excited to make his state title match debut against Ruger Reimers of Palmer.
“It feels really good to be in the finals. I’ve never been in this position before, but I think it will be a good experience,” Larson said.
Larson’s simple approach earned him the win after pinning his opponent and sending their Eagles coaches jumping for joy.
“My mindset was just to beat (Blevins) and I did it,” he said.
And while it’ll be his first time on the big stage, Larson is embracing the atmosphere and soaking it all in.
“Right now, I’m just thinking about all the cheering that’s going to be around me,” he said. “It’ll be exiting having people yelling for me. Hopefully I can pick up a state title.”
Mullen in second
Mullen sits in second place in the Class D team race heading into championship Saturday.
In Friday’s semifinal round, the Broncos got semifinal wins from Eli Paxton at 113 pounds, Teven Marshall at 120 and Clayton Hassett at 220, while Ty Kvanvig fell at 195.
As the senior Marshall prepared for his match, he watched his freshman teammate Paxton pin Jesse Sauceda of Shelton.
“I’m just happy for the kid. He works his butt off and it’s just good to see the younger kids in the program coming up,” Marshall said. “That was a big swing in the team race.”
In Marshall’s match, the Bronco senior earned a 7-4 decision over Burwell’s Tate Phillips. The homework he did on his opponent before Friday’s match paid off.
“I’ve watched him before and he’s a bull,” Marshall said. “He likes to come at you hard every time. I knew I needed to stay calm, execute my game plan and stay on my offense.”
Marshall will square off against undefeated sophomore Cyrus Wells of Anselmo-Merna.
“I’ve wrestled him twice this year. The first time I got pinned and the second time it was close, he won 6-3,” Marshall said. “I just need to focus on what I’m going to do, not what he’s going to do. I’ve wrestled him enough, so I know what he can do. I just need to focus on what I can do.”
At 220, Hassett defeated Collin Gale of Plainview 4-2 in the first tiebreaker round. Hassett will face off against Maxwell’s Luke Howitt, who pinned Carter Throener of Howell’s-Dodge.
Sutherland’s Foster falls in semis
Sutherland sophomore sensation Samuel Foster lost for the first time this season, dropping a 6-2 decision to Gaven Schernikau of Centennial.
Foster, now 41-1, will try for third in Saturday’s consolation round, first facing Josh Spatz of East Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.