The trajectory of Broken Bow girls basketball changed three years ago with the arrival of former Axtell coach Kelly Cooksley.
Cooksley inherited an Indians squad that had just come off 10 combined wins in the previous two seasons.
Now in year three under Cooksley, Broken Bow is 17-2, rated No. 4 in Class C1 by the Omaha World-Herald and on Saturday capped a third consecutive Southwest Conference title, beating No. 2 Ogallala 44-35.
While players smiled for photos, hugged fans and hoisted three digits in the air, Cooksley reflected on the journey.
"It’s really unbelievable," he said. "From where we were to where we’re at now is unbelievable. Four years ago, they were coming off of consecutive five-win seasons. It’s just a testament to our kids. They want to work hard, get better and be awesome multi-sport athletes. They want to win
in everything."
On Saturday at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium in North Platte, win they did, but it certainly wasn’t easy.
Ogallala (16-2) grabbed the early momentum, taking an 11-5 lead after the first quarter. Broken Bow (17-2) battled back, taking a 13-11 lead midway through the second quarter on an and-1 from Majesta Valasek, who finished with eight points.
Clinging to a 20-18 halftime lead, Broken Bow watched as Ogallala got two quick third-quarter buckets from Milan Coggins and Kaylee Wach to give them a 22-20 lead.
Then came the turning point of the game in the form of an 11-0 Broken Bow lead to put them in front 31-22 with 2:09 remaining in the third.
The spurt was sparked by a Cassidy Cyboron putback and a Kailyn Scott 3 on back-to-back possessions.
"We talked at halftime and I told the girls, the first team that can separate is probably going to be the team to win," Cooksley said. "Thankfully we were the one that separated."
And it’s good they did, because Ogallala answered with a 6-0 run of their own to end the third quarter, leaving Broken Bow up three.
In the fourth quarter, Broken Bow’s Kya Scott took matters into her own hands with two straight slashing drives and baskets to give her team a 38-30 cushion with a little over six minutes remaining.
With about three minutes left in regulation, Broken Bow started running clock. After killing over a minute, Kya Scott got free underneath for an easy layup. She finished with a game-high 12 points and Ogallala couldn’t muster a comeback.
"I’m just extremely proud of our kids, because they’re the ones that put in the work, and also our community. We had awesome support here tonight and I’m very proud of them for coming out."
Ogallala (16-2) 11 7 10 7 — 35
Broken Bow (17-2) 5 15 11 13 — 44
O: Milan Coggins 12, Kaylee Wach 11, Jaedy Commins 6, Addison Shaw 3, Naedelin Dominguez 2, Taylor Trumper 1.
B: Kya Scott 12, Majesta Valasek 8, Joscelyn Coleman 4, Emma Schall 4, Kassidy Cyboron 4, Kailyn Scott 3, Madison Neely 2.
BOYS
Ogallala 82,
McCook 56
Carter Brown scored 17 of his game-high 29 points in the first half to lead Class C1 No. 5 Ogallala to its second straight SWC title.
As is often the case, Ogallala’s relentless full-court press paid dividends, leading to McCook turnovers and easy transition buckets for the Indians throughout the game.
"I liked when we were consistent with it and played the way we’re supposed to," Ogallala head coach Andy Gillen said. "When we rotated properly, we did well. I felt like there were stretches where we just fouled too much, but for the most part I thought it gave (McCook) some troubles."
Another Ogallala (15-2) staple on display Saturday was fast starts to the game and second half. The Indians did that, outscoring McCook 20-11 in the first quarter and 23-12 in the third.
"McCook has good players, and they fought and never gave up, and made some runs of their own," Gillen said. "But, we were able to withstand their runs and make some of our own."
The victory over McCook (9-8) gives the Indians 10 straight wins with the last loss coming on Dec. 20, 2019.
"I’m happy for the guys, especially the seniors getting to go out winning the conference championship," Gillen said. "But, other than that we’re just trying to get a little bit better each time we play and the guys are doing a good job of working hard in practice, so we’ve just got to continue that."
McCook (9-8) 11 20 12 13 — 56
Ogallala (15-2) 20 22 23 17 — 82
M: Cole Cappel 18, Mark Arp 14, Cam Berry 12, Luke Maris 5, Logan Barenberg 4, Ty Stevens 1.
O: Carter Brown 29, Kadyn Marhenke 14, Clayton Murphy 12, Adam Kroeger 11, Jeron Gager 4, Alex Patrick 4, Quenten Gillen 4, Troy Kempton 4.
