Bryce Butterfield shows off versatility this season with FNBO Nationals

The FNBO Nationals legion baseball team has depth at catcher with three players who should all see time behind the plate this season.
“We’ve kind of got a three-headed monster right now,” North Platte manager Andy Butler said.
And Bryce Butterfield feels the battle for playing time at the position between Gus Kreber, Cody Wright and himself is beneficial for the trio overall.
“We are always competing at practice, no matter what we do,” said Butterfield, who is entering his senior year at Hershey High School. “We are always trying to fight for our position and it’s fun. We always have a good time doing it.”
Butterfield has been a catcher for the majority of his baseball career but could also see time in the outfield as well as a spot or relief pitchers with North Platte this season.
“Bryce definitely has a strong arm and he’s a versatile player,” Butler said.
For Butterfield, it’s about doing what the team needs. That’s the approach the right-hander takes at the plate as well.
“I see where the runners (on base) are and try to move them (up),” Butterfield said. “I just try and do what is best for the team. I don’t go out there and try and do too much.”
Butler said Butterfield should bat somewhere in the middle of the Nationals lineup this season.
“It’s kind of tough to determine (the order) right now,” Butler said. “We’ve only had a few scrimmages and we are trying to get off that two-month rust (from the coronavirus pandemic) that we equated the last couple of weeks.
“But when Bryce puts it all together with his hips and his legs, he’s got quite a bit of pop (in his bat),” Butler said. “Once we get everything straightened out, he will contribute in the middle of the lineup somewhere.”
Butterfield said he feels like he is rounding into where he needs to be as a player — both at the plate and behind it — for the season.
Plus he is back on the baseball diamond and in the midst of his favorite sports season of the year. While he quarterbacks the Hershey football team and is a member of the boys basketball squad, baseball has been his top passion since his youth days.
“It’s one of those sports where it is 95% effort, heart and everything else and then 5% mental,” Butterfield said. “I guess that’s what makes it so intriguing to me. I like to go out and do things (physically) but I also like the mental aspect (of the game).”
Butler said its Butterfield’s focus and understanding of the game that are among his strengths, especially as a catcher.
“He just has that baseball IQ,” Butler said. “When we are throwing bullpen (sessions) he is just itching to come up to talk about the work they did for one guy to get a pitch where it needed to be. Or it’s about how (a pitcher) was leaving a pitch up but once they adjusted the guy was hitting his spot.
“Baseball is Bryce’s passion and that comes through in how he talks about the game and how he approaches it from behind the plate.”
Butler added that Butterfield also is among the players taking extra batting practice or looking for ways to constantly improve on the field.
“There is a whole slew of them who do that,” Butler said. “It is almost out of ordinary if any of them don’t stay after. Or if we practice at 10 (a.m.), I’ll show up at 9:15 and there are already five or six players there itching to get in.
“That’s the beauty of our squad,” Butler said. “We may have a two-hour (scheduled) practice but it doesn’t mean that we only at the field from (that time).”
