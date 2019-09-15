Bulldogs finish third at home invite

The North Platte Bulldogs wrapped up their home invite with bronze on Saturday.
The Bulldogs collective contributions paved the way for a third-place finish with a combined 37 points, finishing 13 points behind McCook and 23 behind Kearney at Cody Park in North Platte.
North Platte head coach Dale Hall explained that although no individual Bulldog was crowned champion in any of the four divisions, the collective effort as a team catapulted them past seven other teams in a competitive pool that resembled the old GNAC conference with former schools like Kearney and Lexington in attendance.
"I thought it was a total team effort today," Hall said. "Didn’t quite win it, but I thought they all played some quality tennis across all four division. I’m proud of them for putting up that fight."
North Platte’s Greg Bergeron led the way with a third-place finish in the No. 1 singles bracket, taking on a familiar opponent in Scottsbluff’s Dawson Mohr to open the playoff round.
"Greg really stepped up his game today," Hall said. "He’s played that Scottsbluff kid four times and they’ve split those games, but today he beat him 8-3."
Bergeron, however, fell 4-1 in the Pool A championship against McCook’s Zion Moyer, who wound up with the silver medal behind overall singles champion Phillip Tran of Kearney.
Bergeron finished the day 3-1, but he wasn’t the only Bulldog with that distinction.
North Platte’s Clay Stone also finished 3-1 in Pool A of the No. 2 singles, earning a runner-up finish in that division behind McCook’s Mason Michaelis, who went undefeated in pool play.
The Bulldogs’ No. 1 doubles team of Zeik Florea and Isaiah Epler finished fourth in their pool, while the No. 2 doubles team of Ethan Mercer and Landon Blank finished in second place, losing just one game against Hastings — the eventual silver medalist behind Kearney.
"Our doubles teams really stepped it up and put up a fight," Hall said. "They all got better today."
North Platte will host the Kearney Bearcats on Tuesday at Cody Park for a dual before traveling on Friday to the Lexington Invite.
Team results
1, Kearney, 60. 2, McCook, 50. 3, North Platte, 37. 4, Alliance, 32. 4, Hastings, 32. 6, Scottsbluff, 30. 7, Gering, 29. 8, Lexington, 26. 9, Holdrege, 19. 10, Grand Island, 15.
Individual medalists
No. 1 Singles
1, Phillip Tran, Kearney. 2, Zion Moyer, McCook.
No. 2 Singles
1, Chinyere Obasi, Kearney. 2, Mason Michaelis, McCook.
No. 1 Doubles
1, Ryan Mahalek/Sam Rademacher, Kearney. 2, Logan Barenbert/Isaac Hinze, McCook.
No. 2 Doubles
1, Carson Elstermeier/Charles Brockmeier, Kearney. 2, Ayden Kusek/Jose Harezi (Hastings)
