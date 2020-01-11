On Thursday, North Platte wrestling coach Dale Hall said his team was better than what they showed following a 66-11 dual loss at third-ranked Grand Island.
On Saturday, in front of a lively crowd at the Dawg House in North Platte, the No. 9 Bulldogs came out focused. The result was a 1-1 record at their home triangular, with a 57-27 victory over Scottsbluff, followed by a 39-28 loss to Hastings. The Tigers are rated No. 2 — only behind perennial power Omaha Skutt Catholic — by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association.
"I thought our kids came ready to wrestle today, but we still have a lot of work to do in all three positions (neutral, top and bottom)," Hall said. "The effort and intensity was there in most of the matches, and I thought our kids competed well. We need to wrestle with intensity and confidence every time we step on the mat. It shouldn’t matter who we are wrestling."
One standout performer for the No. 9 Bulldogs was 126-pounder Jaylan Ruffin, who went 2-0 on the day.
In his first match, the North Platte junior defeated two-time state champion Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff via 8-3 decision, followed by a comeback 8-6 victory over Landon Weidner of Hastings.
"Jaylan probably had the best day on the mat for the Bulldogs," Hall said. "He controlled Paul Garcia in his first match, and then beat Weidner from Hastings. Weidner beat Jaylan at conference, so it was nice to see Jaylan get that match back. When Jaylan is aggressive on his feet and forces his offense on his opponent and is very tough to beat."
Cash Arensdorf also got the Bulldog faithful on their feet, winning the opening match against Hastings by beating Izaak Hunsley 4-1. Earlier in the day, the 160-pound Arensdorf got past Scottsbluff 170-pounder Jayce Wilkinson via fall.
"Cash is as good as any kid in the state when he decides to wrestle," Hall said. "Hunsley from Hastings is a very good wrestler, and Cash was able to get a big win for us to start the dual off. He was able to score all four of his points late in the period and Hunsley didn’t have a chance to score because the clock was running out."
Also for North Platte, 2019 Class B’s 126-pound state champion Darian Diaz dominated, pinning Scottsbluff’s Jaylin Chunn, then getting a 19-6 major decision win over Blake Kile of Hastings.
The Bulldogs are back in action on Thursday when they’ll host a dual with No. 7 Kearney.
North Platte 57, Scottsbluff 27
106 — Kole Weigel, North Platte def. Riley Little, Scottsbluff, Fall 2:21
113 — Andrew Wilder, Scottsbluff def. Drue Huntsman, North Platte, Fall 3:15
120 — Mason Wagner, Scottsbluff def. Drake Miles, North Platte, Fall 2:22
126 — Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte def. Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff, Dec 8-3
132 — Darian Diaz, North Platte def. Jaylin Chunn, Scottsbluff, Fall 0:56
138 — Santana Morin, North Platte def. Alexander Galindo-Longoria, Scottsbluff, Fall 3:38
145 — Raymen Riley, North Platte def. Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, Fall 1:46
152 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte win by forfeit
160 — Dominique Vieyra, North Platte win by forfeit
170 — Cash Arensdorf, North Platte def. Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff, Fall 6:00
182 — Gavyn Brauer, North Platte def. Joseph Libert, Scottsbluff, Fall 0:18
195 — Gus Kreber, North Platte def. Trey May, Scottsbluff, Fall 1:32
220 — Nick Maag, Scottsbluff def. Peyton Dimmitt, North Platte, Fall 1:27
285 — Trayton Travnicek, Scottsbluff win by forfeit
Hastings 39, North Platte 28
106 — Markus Miller, Hastings def. Kole Weigel, North Platte, Fall 1:59
113 — Tucker Adams, Hastings def. Drue Huntsman, North Platte, Dec 2-0
120 — Drake Miles, North Platte win by forfeit
126 — Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte def. Landon Weidner, Hastings, Dec 8-6
132 — Darian Diaz, North Platte def. Blake Kile, Hastings, MD 19-6
138 — Austin Yohe, Hastings def. Santana Morin, North Platte, Dec 2-1
145 — Jett Samuelson, Hastings def. Raymen Riley, North Platte, Dec 13-6
152 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Brayden Lockling, Hastings, Fall 1:46
160 — Cash Arensdorf, North Platte def. Izaak Hunsley, Hastings, Dec 4-1
170 — Jackson Phelps, Hastings def. Dominique Vieyra, North Platte, Fall 0:57
182 — Damen Pape, Hastings def. Gavyn Brauer, North Platte, Fall 1:48
195 — Gus Kreber, North Platte win by forfeit
220 — Blake Davis, Hastings def. Peyton Dimmitt, North Platte, Fall 1:34
285 — Josh Callejas, Hastings win by forfeit
Hastings 63, Scottsbluff 12
106 — Markus Miller, Hastings def. Riley Little, Scottsbluff, Fall 0:25
113 — Andrew Wilder, Scottsbluff def. Hunter Anderson, Hastings, Inj. [time]
120 — Mason Wagner, Scottsbluff def. Tucker Adams, Hastings, Dec 9-4
126 — Landon Weidner, Hastings def. Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff, Dec 1-0
132 — Blake Kile, Hastings def. Jaylin Chunn, Scottsbluff, Fall 3:12
138 — Austin Yohe, Hastings def. Alexander Galindo-Longoria, Scottsbluff, Fall 0:22
145 — Jett Samuelson, Hastings win by forfeit
152 — Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff def. Brayden Lockling, Hastings, Dec 3-2
160 — Izaak Hunsley, Hastings win by forfeit
170 — Jackson Phelps, Hastings def. Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff, Fall 0:50
182 — Jacob Lopez, Hastings def. Joseph Libert, Scottsbluff, Fall 1:13
195 — Damen Pape, Hastings def. Trey May, Scottsbluff, Fall 0:45
220 — Blake Davis, Hastings def. Nick Maag, Scottsbluff, Fall 4:00
285 — Josh Callejas, Hastings def. Trayton Travnicek, Scottsbluff, Fall 0:48
