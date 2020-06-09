Carter Johnson takes on leadership role with North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors

Carter Johnson always played baseball with kids who were older than him. When he was 8 years old, he was going against 10 year olds. When he was 9 years old, it followed the same pattern.
There was no team of kids around his age when he was getting started. No one was about to start a young team just because Johnson wanted to play baseball, but he did have a lot of reasons for playing older.
He knew the coach, and he had friends on the team already. If Johnson wanted to play competitive baseball, he was just going to have to play against kids who were a year or two older.
“I was just really wanting to play with them,” he said. “And that’s just kind of how it fell out to be.”
Almost 10 years later, the roles have switched. Johnson, a second baseman and pitcher, is a returning player for the North Platte FNBO Nationals this year, having played on the seniors team last year. Being one of two players to have played at the seniors level last season, he now takes on a leadership role to players that are nearly two years younger than he is.
“Me and my friend Gus (Kreber), we definitely have a little more leadership and a little more role modeling to do this year, especially with such a young team,” Johnson said. “I think being role models on the field is just as big as being on the field and being vocal and just pointing out little details to help them out.”
Johnson said Kreber is more of a vocal leader while he is more action based. He said he tries to point out details his teammates can work on and try to help them fix their mistakes.
“They listen, they’re a very welcoming group,” Johnson said. “They’ll listen with you and take good pointers out. They don’t just blow you off on what you need to say.”
The team doesn’t just listen. Johnson said everyone on the team is putting in the effort to improve every practice, including staying behind afterward to take additional ground balls and work on fielding.
“If I’m being honest, I think the effort level is insane this year,” he said. “I think we’ll have an all-around really good baseball team this year. We’re looking really sharp.”
While Johnson has the experience playing against other athletes in this age group, the majority of the team does not. One of the ways he is trying to better prepare the rest of the team to take that jump from juniors to seniors is by giving one word of advice. Adapt.
“All I told them was it’s going to surprise you on how different it is from junior level,” Johnson said. “Kids are going to throw harder. Kids are going to be a lot bigger. It’s just adapting. I’m telling them they need to adapt to it.”
Since tryouts on June 1, Johnson said he has been a more vocal person in practice, working with his teammates on various techniques to help improve their game.
“I’ve been a lot better vocally with hitting and calling out positions,” he said. “I help out a lot on in and outs, infield and outfield. Just telling people where they need to be on cuts, if they need to sink more.”
