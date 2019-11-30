Class D6-4 all-district football team released

Listed below is the 2019 Nebraska Six Man Coaches Association Class D6-4 all-district team. Schools in District D6-4 are Eustis-Farnam, Maywood/Hayes Center, Sandhills Valley (McPherson County/Stapleton), Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and Wilcox-Hildreth.
Offense
First team
Player, grade, school, position
Tanner Fangmeyer, 12, Eustis-Farnam, QB
Tyler Schleeman, 12, M/HC, RB
Colton Stubbs, 9, Eustis-Farnam, RB
Triston Nicks, 11, Wilcox-Hildreth, RB
Lane Watson, 11, Sandhills Valley, E
Carson Rhode, 11, SEM, E
Will Sisson, 11, Sandhills Valley, C
Tanner Fangmeyer, 12, Eustis-Farnam, K
Second team
Connor Phillips, 11, Sandhills Valley, QB
Devon Johnson, 12, M/HC, RB
Grady Wright, 12, Eustis-Farnam, RB
Gavin Sheen, 11, Wilcox-Hildreth, ATH
Jacob Rupe, 12, Eustis-Farnam, E
Jayden Bauer, 11, Wilcox-Hildreth, E
Daniel Doyle, 12, M/HC, C
Trey Hill, 11, Sandhills Valley, K
Defense
First team
Parker Johnston, 12, M/HC, DL
Lane Lieb, 11, Wilcox-Hildreth, DL
Juan Baeza, 12, M/HC, DL
Riley Sock, 12, SEM, DB
Zebulun Knackstedt, 11, Eustis-Farnam, DB
Trey Hill, 11, Sandhills Valley, DB
Kody Keller, 11, Eustis-Farnam, DB
Devon Johnson, 12, M/HC, P
Second team
Mason Head, 12, Eustis-Farnam, DL
Ean Nicholson, 10, Sandhills Valley, DL
Trevor Young, 12, Wilcox Hildreth, DL
Kooper Barnum, 10, Sandhills Valley, DB
Coy Johnston, 9, Sandhills Valley, DB
Blake Schroeder, 12, SEM, DB
Trey Wenburg, 11, Wilcox Hildreth, DB
Cade Schmidt, 10, Eustis-Farnam, P
Honorable mention
Andy Jack, 12, Eustis-Farnam, C
Colby Fasse, 12, Eustis-Farnam, RB
Louis Zuniga, 12, Eustis-Farnam, DL
Cooper Ray, 10, Eustis-Farnam, DB
Kyler Cox, 9, M/HC, QB
Zack Tidyman, 11, M/HC, E
Jett Sjeklocha, 10, M/HC, DL
Coy Hale, 10, M/HC, DB
Tyler Wolf, 12, Sandhills Valley, DL
Caleb Burnside, 9, Sandhills Valley, DB
Cole Krammer, 9, Sandhills Valley, DE
Aaron Hernandez, 11, SEM, C
Creyton Line, 9, SEM, QB
Noah Bydlon, 11, SEM, LB
Jacob Wendell, 12, Wilcox-Hildreth, LB
Logan Knaus, 10, Wilcox-Hildreth, C
