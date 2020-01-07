St. Pat’s swept a girls-boys basketball doubleheader on Tuesday as the Lady Irish won 44-29, followed by the boys winning 58-48.
BOYS
St. Pat’s 58,
Anselmo-Merna 48
It wasn’t easy, but Class D1 No. 4 St. Pat’s did what they had to do, fending off a feisty Anselmo-Merna bunch to keep a zero in the loss column.
St. Pat’s (10-0) sophomore Jack Heiss played a large part in that, sinking five 3-pointers on his way to scoring a game-high 25 points. The 6-foot-1 sharp-shooter had 13 points and three 3s in a crucial third quarter, as St. Pat’s outscored Anselmo-Merna 27 to 7 after trailing by six at halftime.
"I was really pleased with the way we responded in the second half," St. Pat’s head coach Bill O’Malley said. "We obviously really struggled offensively in the first half, which was in large part credit to (Anselmo-Merna). They played with incredible energy and physicality, and really made it difficult on us."
Jace Leibhart and Destry Miller did the heavy lifting for the Coyotes (6-3), combining to score 33 of their team’s 48 total points. Leibhart led the way with 18, but was hounded all night by the combination of Jack Heiss and Dolan Branch, who forced the 6-foot-5 senior into some tough looks.
"Dolan and Jack both worked really hard on Liebhart, who’s a really skilled player. He was still able to make some plays," O’Malley said. "Trying to take away the other team’s best playmaker has been critical for us all year. We just want to make it as difficult on those guys as possible, and I think our guys did that tonight."
Anselmo-Merna’s defense began the game extremely stingy, holding the Irish scoreless for the first five minutes of the contest until a Trayton White bucket tied the game 2-2. A Heiss 3 with five seconds remaining in the first quarter gave the Irish an 11-10 lead after one quarter.
A Miller 3 with 3:00 left in the second quarter put the Coyotes up 19-15, then a fadeaway corner 3 from Leibhart near the end of the half gave Anselmo-Merna a 23-17 advantage at the break.
"I thought we did a good job of staying in the game by playing pretty good defense in the first half," O’Malley said. "Offensively, we were pretty stagnant and didn’t get a lot of good shots, and when we did we didn’t finish."
On the first possession of the second half, the Irish fed Alex Davies in the post who converted an old-fashioned 3-point play, cutting the Coyote lead to 23-20. Moments later, Heiss drained a 3 over the outstretched hand of Leibhart, tying the game 25-25. On the ensuing St. Pat’s possession Heiss came up with the offensive rebound and putback, followed by a 3-pointer to cap a 13-2 run.
The Irish would never relinquish the lead, proceeding to polish off their 10th win in as many games.
While the 10-0 record and subsequent attention is a nice reward, O’Malley wants his team to remain focused.
"I think it’s uplifting for the guys, but the critical thing is how we handle success," he said. "The challenge is understanding that we have to stay motivated and improve, because that’s what everyone else is doing. I feel good that their hard work is being recognized to this point, but there’s a lot of hard work left."
Anselmo-Merna (6-3) 10 13 7 18 — 48
St. Pat’s (10-0) 11 6 27 14 — 58
A: Jace Leibhart 18, Destry Miller 15, Clay Brandon 5, Rhett Safranek 4, Dalton Duryea 2, Wyatt Porter 2, Kade Safranek 2.
S: Jack Heiss 25, Dolan Branch 10, Corby Condon 6, Alex Davies 5, Trayton White 4, Logan O’Malley 3, Charles Aufdenkamp 3, Joseph Heirigs 2
GIRLS
St. Pat’s 44,
Anselmo-Merna 29
Class D1 No. 9 St. Pat’s (7-3) shook off a slow start and outscored Anselmo Merna (4-5) 25 to 8 in the second half to win their third straight.
Freshman Tonja Heirigs netted a game-high 18 points for the Irish, while Julie Slattery and Kinsey Skillstad each added eight.
"The first half was kind of sloppy, and I thought we played too fast, took quick shots and didn’t rebound very well on the defensive end," St. Pat’s head coach Nathan Stienike said. "In the second half we were really efficient and went on a 12-0 run. We didn’t press the entire second half, and just sat in our traditional 1-3-1, found their shooters and rebounded."
With a 44-29 lead and about five minutes remaining, St. Pat’s went into clock-kill mode and executed stall-ball to near perfection, not allowing the Coyotes to score, while keeping the score the same for a 15-point victory.
Anselmo-Merna (4-5) 12 9 3 5 — 29
St. Pat’s (7-3) 13 6 21 4 — 44
A: Kaitlyn Jacquot 7, Claire Cooksley 6, Alexis Zimmer 5, Carlee Bartak 5, MaShayla Burnett 4, Macy Miller 2.
S: Tonja Heirigs 18, Julie Slattery 8, Kinsey Skillstad 8, Kinley Folchert 5, Kate Stienike 3, Jenna Kimberling 2.
