Class D; St. Pat's wrestler Talan McGill advances at the state wrestling tournament

St. Pat’s 170-pounder Talan McGill was the only Irish wrestler to advance to the semifinals on Thursday in Class D.
The Irish senior won via 7-0 decision over Meridian’s Hunter Green, followed by a pin at 1:31 over Ansley-Litchfield’s Hunter Arehart. McGill will face off against undefeated Alizae Mejia of Plainview in Friday’s semifinals.
» Sutherland 126-pound sophomore Samuel Foster improved to 41-0 this season on Thursday, defeating Summerland’s Rafe Grebin and High Plains’ Javier Marino.
Foster will face Centennial’s Gaven Schernikau in the semifinals.
» Maxwell’s Luke Howitt was the only Wildcat to go 2-0 on Thursday.
The junior won via fall at 4:30 over GACC’s Mitchell Peatrowski, then got past Hitchcock County’s Remington Hodges via 3-1 decision.
Howitt faces Howell’s Dodge senior Carter Throener in the semifinals.
» Brady 132-pounder Jeremy Larson pinned his way past South Loup’s Carson Mason and Winside’s Art Escalante on Thursday, improving to 49-1.
Larson will wrestle Weeping Water’s Nolan Blevins in the semifinals.
» Mullen sits in second place with 43 points, trailing first-place Plainview with 60 points.
Eli Paxton (113), Teven Marshall (120), Ty Kvanvig (195) and Clayton Hassett (220) each won both matches Thursday, advancing to Friday’s semifinals.
Going 1-1 on the day for the Broncos was Tristian Grooms (106) and Riley Kessler (182).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.