Cole Wright preps to make jump to seniors level as season draws closer

Cole Wright can’t remember why he started playing baseball. All he knows is that he always liked the sport. Once his older brother started playing it, it was only a matter of time before Wright stuck a glove on his hand as well.
Baseball soon became a passion for Wright. Every summer, he and his older brother, Cody, would play baseball. Wright likes to pitch, but when he’s not on the mound, you can find him in the outfield, mainly at center field.
“The anxiety or the rush you get when you don’t know if the ball is going to come to you or not,” he said on why he enjoys playing center field.
Wright said he likes to focus on his pitching first. The work he puts into improving is paying off as he prepares for the upcoming season for the North Platte FNBO Nationals.
Coach Andy Butler praised Wright earlier in week, referring to him and teammate Will Coe as two high-production guys on the mound last year. Wright said he trains to make sure he’s ready for when it’s his time to pitch.
“Putting in more work and being my best that I can at practice,” Wright said. “Doing the extra work that I can whenever I’m off the field and getting my arm ready for the season.”
That level of success is something he wants to help carry over to the team this year. Wright, along with the majority of the North Platte team, played at the juniors level last season. It was there that the Nationals won the Cornhusker League Juniors Championship game.
“It was definitely a good season,” Wright said. “We definitely had a lot of fun last year. It’s going to be really different for us this year, but we have the same goal going into this season. It’s to be the best team.”
He said what made last season so fun for him was getting to play all those games, travel to away games and bond with his teammates.
“You know the kids well,” Wright said. “You know how they perform and how they act under certain occasions, so you can handle it pretty well.”
He said his favorite moments from playing baseball are when the entire team gets into the game, cheering on everyone else and having a good time.
This is Wright’s first year playing in the older division. As a 16 year old, he could be facing players on their way to college in the fall, or those who have a year of college experience already.
“It will definitely be a challenge,” Wright said. “But I am looking forward to playing older kids and getting better.”
For a time, it was unclear if this season was going to happen due to COVID-19. It wasn’t announced until May that baseball and softball were back on for the summer, meaning North Platte was allowed to have a season. With the season set to begin June 18, Wright said he’s glad he can play baseball again this summer and continue playing with his teammates.
“I was super excited because I didn’t think we were going to have a season,” Wright said. “So when I found that out, I was really happy.”
