Cole Wright throws 5-inning no hitter as Nationals sweep Lexington

Bill Wood Field was silent for just a moment as Gus Kreber’s shot flew toward right field. It remained silent until the ball landed just shy of the outfield wall, well past the right fielder.
At the same time, Kreber was rounding first base and hauling toward second. Coach Andy Butler waved him toward third when the right fielder took some time picking up the ball, and Kreber easily landed on third base.
His triple was one of three hits in the North Platte FNBO Nationals’ second game of a doubleheader against Lexington on Wednesday night, helping his team secure a 11-7 win.
This was off the heels of North Platte’s dominant first game, where pitcher Cole Wright threw a no-hitter in a 12-0 mercy-rule win.
North Platte plays Broken Bow in another doubleheader Friday, with the first game starting at 4 p.m.
North Platte 12, Lexington 0
It took the Nationals some time to get going, but once they did, they made the most of every opportunity.
North Platte only had six hits in the game, but had seven batters walk and had some more get on base due to being hit by a pitch. The offensive success allowed the Nationals to empty the bench a little and put in players who don’t normally start.
“I think that’s the best part of our year so far is we made every pitcher work,” Butler said. “Very rarely do we swing at balls out of the zone. Lot of times, our runs don’t match our hits like you would normally think because we have very smart hitters who know situations.”
Tristen Beyer, Trey Barker, Derrick Kuhlmann, Carter Kelly, Will Coe and Wright each recorded a hit, and both Beyer and Wright had three RBIs.
The star of the game had to be Wright. He went five shutout innings, leaving Lexington hitless. He walked four batters, but struck out four.
“A lot of what Cole does is so effortless,” Butler said. “He’s just such a lanky kid and he throws hard just because of that length that he has a lot of success in that. He did everything that we asked of him.”
North Platte’s offense came alive in the third and fourth innings. Derrick Kulmann led things off with an RBI triple, and Wright’s RBI double three batters later made it a 5-0 game. After an RBI single from Coe, and error and a groundout, North Platte had a 7-0 lead.
Kelly doubled in the fourth inning, and a bunch of walks and fielder’s choices, helped North Platte score five more runs to take the game 12-0.
North Platte 11, Lexington 7
Gus Kreber led North Platte offensively, going 3-for-3, scoring three runs and batting in a run as well.
He was a huge part of a 10-hit performance from the Nationals in a game that featured a shift in the lineup to get some starters a much-needed break.
“The ball was coming in slow, no lie,” Kreber said. “With these glasses, I’m seeing the ball so much better. I was seeing it real good today.”
The dominance on the mound from the first game didn’t carry over into the second. Carsen Johnson pitched three innings, letting up four runs, three earned, on five hits. Trey Barker pitched from the fourth inning to the end of the game, giving up three runs but only holding Lexington to one hit.
North Platte helped out offensively to still pull out the 11-7 win. While Lexington scored in the top of the first inning off an RBI single, the Nationals responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
A Cody Wright double scored in both Barker and Johnson, and a Jeremiah Seamann single brought in Wright to take a 3-1 lead.
North Platte extended it to 6-1 in the third inning. Trenton Golter had an RBI single that scored Kreber. An error scored in Seamann and a ground out to the pitcher allowed Golter to score.
Lexington scored three in the top of the fourth thanks to a 2-RBI single and a wild pitch, but North Platte responded with three singles in the bottom of the inning to make it a 9-4 game. Lexington had one more scoring stretch in them with a three-run inning in the sixth, but North Platte took some of those runs back by scoring two in the bottom of the inning.
“It happened in Grand Island and it happened especially against Fort Morgan where we gave up some runs and we got them back,” Butler said. “That’s one thing when the older kids are doing it, but when kids who haven’t had the experience the older kids have can do it to, that’s a great sign.”
