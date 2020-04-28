The North Platte Community College Knights Basketball team has signed two recruits out of Spring Creek Academy in Texas. German Plotnikov, a 6’6” guard from Belarus, and Timur Krupalijah, a 6’9” forward from Bosnia, both played their senior year at the Plano, Texas, academy.
Plotnikov was named to the 1st team All-State Texas Christian Athletic League Division. He averaged 20 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 45% from behind the three-point line. German served as captain for the Spring Creek Spartans during the 2019-20 season and helped lead them to a 25-8 record.
Plotnikov was named Most Valuable Player of the Cedar Hill Classic where he scored a career high 36 points in the semifinal game. German has also competed in multiple FIBA European events as a member of the Belarus U18 National Team.
“German was an efficient scoring threat who plays to his strengths and reads the game very well,” said NPCC Head Coach Kevin O’Connor. “He accomplished all this while also maintaining over a 3.5 GPA during the 2019-20 school year.”
Timur Krupalijah was named to the 2nd team All-State Texas Christian Athletic League Division. Timur led the Spring Creek Spartans with 7.5 rebounds per game and two blocks per game.
He also finished as the third leading scorer with 10 points per game.
Krupalijah served as a team captain for the Bosnian U18 National Team, while competing in FIBA European events.
“Timur has a mixture of athleticism and skill which allows him to bring versatility to the roster,” said O’Connor. “His quickness allows him to switch pick and rolls where he is comfortable guarding away from the basket while also having time to block shots and rebound. He maintained over a 3.5 GPA during the 2019-20 school year.”
