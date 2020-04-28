Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEZ204...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 204 EASTERN PANHANDLE/CRESCENT LAKE NWR. IN NEZ206...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 206 SANDHILLS/VALENTINE NWR/NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST. IN NEZ208... FIRE WEATHER ZONE 208 NIOBRARA VALLEY/FORT NIOBRARA NWR/SAMUEL R MCKELVIE NATIONAL FOREST. IN NEZ209...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 209 LOUP RIVERS BASIN. IN NEZ210...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 210 FRENCHMAN BASIN. IN NEZ219...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 219 LOESS PLAINS. * WIND...SUSTAINED AT 20 TO 30 MPH WITH FREQUENT GUSTS TO 45 MPH. * HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 TO 20 PERCENT IN THE PANHANDLE AND 20 TO 30 PERCENT ELSEWHERE. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY AND BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&