Dehje Belmore, a 5-foot-10 forward for North Platte Community College, has accepted an offer to continue her basketball and academic collegiate career at McMurry University in Abilene, Texas. Belmore of Denver, Colorado, graduated with her Associates Degree from Mid-Plains Community College while carrying a 3.55 cumulative GPA.
Belmore played in 28 games for the Knights this past season while starting in 11. She averaged 3.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while also serving as a team captain. Belmore helped lead the Knights to a 10-21 record during the 2019-20 season along with a Region IX and District F championship.
“We are excited and proud of Dehje on continuing her education and athletic career at McMurry University,” said NPCC Head Coach Jeff Thurman. “She has worked extremely hard in the classroom and on the basketball court to achieve an opportunity like this. Dehje has done so much for our program for the last two years and she deserves this. McMurry is getting a great individual that will make an immediate impact within their program.”
