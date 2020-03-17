The North Platte Community College Knights Softball team recently signed three athletes. New to the Knights Softball program for the 2020-21 season are Brynna McGuire, Gabrielle Moore and Zoey Bredleau-Beehler.
McGuire, of Palestine High School in Palestine, Texas, played for the Sneaky Cleats Club team. McGuire commented, “I decided to become a Knight because I enjoyed touring the school and felt like I fit in really well with the team. I am looking forward to stepping outside my comfort zone, traveling 900 miles from home to play the sport I love, while building new friendships and being pushed to be better as a player and person.”
Moore, also of Palestine High School, had these comments on joining the NPCC softball team. “The Knights are a very competitive group of girls, but also hold a very close/tight family bond. I look forward to being part of that kind of environment. I am looking forward to the new experience, traveling, and the opportunities this adventure will bring me.”
Bredleau-Beehler comes to the Knights from Central Catholic High School in Portland, Or. “I’m looking forward to becoming a part of the family with my future teammates as a Knight softball player. I’m looking forward to continuing my softball career and future education while developing a strong and loyal relationship with the Knight softball coaching staff,” commented Bredlau-Beehler on her signing with NPCC softball.
