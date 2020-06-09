The North Platte Community College men’s basketball team has announced four new recruits to its 2020-21 recruiting class.
“We are very excited to welcome these young men into our program,” said NPCC assistant men’s basketball coach Kade Erickson. “Each of these student athletes is highly motivated with great character. We believe they will thrive in our community here in North Platte.”
Steven Garcia comes to the Knights from North Platte High School. A 5-foot-9 point guard, Garcia averaged 13.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game his senior season while shooting 40% from three the last two seasons.
He also broke the NPHS record for three-pointers in a season with 59. Garcia was named to the Nebraska All-State team the last two seasons, 2020 GNAC All-Conference, All-Conference academic team and 2020 NCPA All-State.
“Steven is a very high-character student athlete who was born to wear North Platte on his chest and will give 100% to this program and community,” Erickson said.
Torey Buie joins NPCC as a 6-foot-2 point guard out of Hawthorne (Florida) High School. Buie averaged 19.1 points, 4.6 assists and four rebounds per game as a senior. He helped lead the Hornets to a state championship while averaging 26 points per game in the tournament and being named the state tournament most valuable player.
Buie was named to the 1A All-State first team along with being named Orange Park Christmas Tournament MVP and Gainesville All-Area player of the year while finishing third in voting for 1A player of the year in Florida.
“Torey is a leader,” Erickson said. “He is a player that we believe can run this team, and most of all he is a winner.”
Ethan Damerum travels across the Atlantic to join the Knights out of Loughborough College in England. Damerum helped lead Loughborough College to an undefeated season in 2018-19 and was named a 2020 Deng Camp All-Star while being ranked No. 15 at the camp.
Damerum, a 6-foot-10 forward/center, was also named a 2019 Hoopfix All-Star, a 2019 GB pathway player and a 2018 West Midlands All-Star.
“Ethan is a versatile big man who can stretch the floor and give defenses fits,” Erickson said. “He gives us an opportunity to be a top team in the region.”
Tyler Danburg, a 6-foot-4 wing, comes to NPCC out of Axtell High School. Danburg averaged 15.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.7 assists per game as he helped lead the Wildcats to an 18-7 record during the 2019-20 season.
Danburg was named Fort Kearny Conference First Team, Kearney Hub All Area end team, Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star honorable mention, and was a member of the Fort Kearny Conference All-Star game and Heartland Hoops All-Star Game. He also excelled in football and track, earning numerous honors.
“Tyler is a highly intelligent basketball player who knows where to be and when to be there,” Erickson said. “He will give us depth at the wing position.”
