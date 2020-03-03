NPCC’s Sydney Mullin signs with Hastings College

North Platte Community College sophomore Sydney Mullin, of North Platte, signed her letter of intent to continue her collegiate volleyball career with Hastings College on Monday. Mullin started all 31 games for the Knights this past season and finished second on the team in points and kills. A graduate of Maxwell High School, Mullin was named to the All Region IX team and All Region IX tournament team as well after helping to lead the Knights to a tournament championship. Mullin is joined by her parents Ursula and Eric Burton.

 Courtesy photo

