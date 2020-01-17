Inclement weather has postponed North Platte Community College men's and women's basketball games.
The North Platte Community College Knights Men’s Basketball game had been scheduled for Friday against Southeast Community College in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium. No makeup date has yet been set.
The Knights will next take on Western Nebraska Community College in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The women's game against Central Community College in Columbus, previously scheduled for Friday, now will be played Saturday at 2 p.m.
