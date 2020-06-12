Confidence fuels Jaylan Ruffin’s prep for summer

Jaylan Ruffin has as much confidence as a cheetah about to catch its prey. Just like how that cheetah believes it will catch whatever it is hunting, Ruffin believes he will catch that ball coming his way or get a hit on his next at-bat.
It’s just who he is and the mentality he was taught to do. He followed in the footsteps of his family, like his grandfather and his uncles who also played Legion baseball. If they can do it, then why couldn’t he? He was going to work just as hard as his family did, and be just as confident as they were along the way.
“It’s just everything I do, I have confidence that I’m going to beat you,” Ruffin said. “Like I’m so confident, I’m not going to give up. I’m the type of guy that’s going to keep fighting and fighting. That’s a big thing in baseball. You might mess up here and there, but at the end of the day, whoever keeps pushing and fighting and working to the goal is going to get it.”
It’s that confidence Ruffin will bring with him when he plays on the North Platte FNBO Nationals this summer, his first year playing at the seniors level.
Ruffin said he knows the jump from juniors to seniors will be a challenging one. The players throw and hit a lot harder than he might be used to.
As a center fielder, this means he’ll have less time to track down balls in the outfield and even less time to try and make a play.
When asked if he’s ready to make that jump, Ruffin answered with that same level of confidence.
“I’m totally ready,” he said. “No doubt in my mind. I’m confident with anybody that I go against.”
Ruffin used to be a shortstop when he was younger. He said he switched to center field when more kids joined the team who were also pretty good at shortstop. The team needed more help in the outfield, so he decided to give it a shot. He has been out there ever since.
“I feel like anybody in the state, I can track a ball better than them,” Ruffin said about why he likes playing center field. “It’s just that confidence I have. I’m just so good at reading the ball off the bat.”
He said the team is striving to go undefeated this year despite a lack of a postseason this year. The team consists of a lot of young players who have been playing together for years, and while Ruffin said he believes the team is ready for the challenge this season may bring, but having some older guys on the team who have played senior ball already (Gus Kreber and Carter Johnson) has helped the group better prepare for what’s to come.
“Our team works all offseason when we can,” Ruffin said. “We’re just all in on baseball, like a big family. We all have each other’s backs no matter what.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.