Celebrating in style, the competitors at Lincoln County Raceway have a lot to be thankful for and it showed during the “Thanksgiving in July” races that featured five IMCA classes challenging for accolades on Saturday evening in North Platte.
The most thankful competitors included the quartet of Colton Osborn, Paul Donovan, Luke Wassom and Christian Destefano, who all punched their tickets to the winners circle.
Leading all but one lap, Cozad driver Colton Osborn was a force to be reckoned with in claiming the checkered flag in the IMCA Modified feature. At the drop of the green flag, Bryan Herrick of Curtis led the first lap before he relinquished the lead to Osborn who would never look back in winning top honors. Osborn started on the inside of the fourth row when the green flag was waved. Continuing to gain experience at the North Platte oval, J.R. Owen of Pocola, Oklahoma, was able to put a little pressure on Osborn by riding around on the high groove near the midway point of the feature event. Owen started the feature in the third row and was able to earn second place overall. Starting on the outside of the fourth row, Brandon Clough of Wallace bobbed and weaved through traffic to be among the lead group for much of the feature and his efforts were rewarded with a third-place finish. Dave Pedersen of Brady and Lance Lewis of Mitchell rounded out the top five finishers.
Paul Donovan of McCook started on the pole and stayed up front, winning the IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature. Donovan held off all challengers during the waning laps to earn the victory. Starting the feature in the fourth row, it took nearly half of the highlighted event for Gothenburg’s Jamey Kennicutt to climb into the runner-up position. Kennicutt would then put his best foot forward on the final laps to finish strong and earn a runner-up finish. Jacob Wolsleben of Cozad started the feature on the inside of the fourth row and was able to drive his way into third place on the eighth lap, a position where he would stay for the remainder of the feature. Making their first appearances of the 2020 season at Lincoln County Raceway, Brandon Poessnecker of Atkinson and Jacob Olmstead of Overton had remarkable efforts throughout the feature to finish fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Just like his modified victory, Osborn led all but the first lap in the IMCA Stock Car feature to earn his second victory of the evening. To achieve the double-vision success, Osborn drove his way to the front from his third-row starting position and withstand caution flags that extinguished his big cushions over the rest of the field. Starting on the front row and avoiding trouble, Clough, of Wallace, was able to take home a runner-up finish. Coming from deep in the field, Andrew Dillenburg of North Platte was rewarded for his efforts with third-place finish. Jeff Whiting of Gothenburg and Mikey Dancer of North Platte rounded out the top five with their fourth and fifth place finishes.
It was a seesaw battle for the lead in the early going of the IMCA Hobby Stock feature before Wassom, of Broken Bow, was able to snare the lead and then run away and hide for the victory. Wassom started the feature on the outside of the second row and gained the lead when he passed Brady Henderson of Curtis on the fifth lap. Henderson was able to stay up on the wheel and earn third place. Henderson himself garnered the lead from Tanner Clough of Wallace who led the first two laps of the feature. Clough relinquished the lead when contact between himself and Wassom brought out a caution flag on the second lap. Clough was able to recover and finish as the runner-up. Rounding out the top five finishers was Paxton Stubbs of Paxton and Joe Thiem Sr of North Platte in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Riding the power of the Mopar Magic Dodge Neon, Destefano, of Cozad, earned the victory in the IMCA Sport Compact Feature. Destefano was able to ride the momentum on the cushion to snare the lead on the fourth lap. During the waning laps, Lonnie Lenser Jr. of Valentine put all sorts of pressure on Destefano, but he wasn’t able to make the pass and had to settle with runner-up honors. Coming home in third place overall was Merle Johnson of Bertrand after he led the first three laps of the feature event.
Unoffical Results
IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 50c-Colton Osborn; 2. 79-JR Owen; 3. 20b-Brandon Clough; 4. 4p-Dave Pedersen; 5. 99-Lance Lewis; 6. 12a-Ayden Steffens; 7. 0hp-Bryan Herrick; 8. 71-Andrew Dillenburg.
Northern Sport Modified Feature: 1. 1-Paul Donovan; 2. 15k-Jamey Kennicutt; 3. 01-Jacob Wolsleben; 4. 52p-Brandon Poessnecker; 5. 88j-Jacob Olmstead; 6. 69z-Zane Turner; 7. 12j-Kerry Jones; 8. 69-Adam Kackmeister; 9. 24-Douglas Beaman; 10. 29-Chris Turango.
IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 50c-Colton Osborn; 2. 11k-Kyle Clough; 3. 71-Andrew Dillenburg; 4. 16w-Jeff Whiting; 5. 45-Mikey Dancer; 6. 5d-Travis Demilt; 7. 75-Dan Eller; 8. 12az-Rick Maier; 9. 15-Dusty Palmore; 10. 4-Mike Earll.
IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 2w-Luke Wassom; 2. 20-Tanner Clough; 3. 20b-Brady Henderson; 4. 83s-Paxton Stubbs; 5. 93-Joe Thiem Sr.
IMCA Sport Compact Feature: 1. 71c-Christian Destefano; 2. L2-Lonnie Lenser Jr; 3. 07-Merle Johnson; 4. 96k-Sean Miller; 5. 84d-Kaden Dady.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.