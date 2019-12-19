Creighton's Angie Oxley Behrens named national assistant volleyball coach of the year

Creighton volleyball coach and Ogallala native Angie Oxley Behrens was named the Division I assistant coach of the year on Thursday, as selected by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Behrens, a member of head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth’s original staff, just completed her 17th season at Creighton. She’s the longest-tenured assistant in Creighton volleyball history.
She primarily works with CU’s outside hitters and also assists with scouting and recruiting. Behrens has coached nine outside hitters to a combined 16 all-conference honors.
Creighton has 371 matches during Behrens’ 17 seasons, and seven regular-season conference titles in the last eight years.
"Angie is so well deserving of this prestigious award," Booth said in a press release. "We often refer to Angie as the ‘glue’ of Creighton volleyball because she holds it all together. I’m so very thankful she has been by my side on this 17-year journey at Creighton. She is an outstanding on-court coach, she does so much organization for the program, but most importantly she is an incredible mentor and role model for our student-athletes."
In high school, she played for Ogallala coaching legend Steve Morgan, leading the Indians to runner-up finishes in 1994 and ’95. Morgan retired in March after 45 years as head coach. Ogallala’s trophy case is dedicated to Behrens.
In college, Behrens was a four-year starter at Nebraska and won three Big 12 titles, plus a national championship in 2000. She was conference freshman of the year in 1997 and finished her career as NU’s all-time digs leader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.