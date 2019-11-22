D2-8 All-District Football Team announced

Listed below is the D2-8 All-District Football Team as voted on by the coaches.
Offense
First team
Position, player, school, grade
QB – T.J. Roe, Brady (Sr.)
RB – Trae Hickman, Sandhills/Thedford (So.)
RB – Sam Heapy, Medicine Valley (Sr.)
OL – Reed McFadden, Sandhills/Thedford (Jr.)
OL – Tad Grasz, Brady (Sr.)
OL – Luke Howitt, Maxwell (Jr.)
TE – Seth Simcox, Maxwell (Sr.)
TE – Quade Potter, Medicine Valley (Sr.)
ATH – Jacob Gholson, Maxwell (Sr.)
KR – Sam Heapy, Medicine Valley (Sr.)
P – Brendon Walker, Mullen (Jr.)
Second team
QB – Brendan Walker, Mullen (Jr.)
RB – Derek Gibson, Maxwell (Sr.)
RB – Dane Pokorny, Sandhills/Thedford (So.)
OL – Thomas Most, Brady (Sr.)
OL – Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford (Jr.)
OL – Clayton Hassett, Mullen (Sr.)
TE – Coy Johnson, Sandhills/Thedford (Sr.)
TE – Logan Porter, Brady (Sr.)
Defense
First team
DL – Thomas Most, Brady (Sr.)
DL – Drew McIntosh, Sandhills/Thedford (So.)
DL – Clayton Hassett, Mullen (Sr.)
LB – Noah Jurjens, Brady (Sr.)
LB – Lane Lenz, Medicine Valley (So.)
LB –Dane Pokorny, Sandhills/Thedford (So.)
DB – Logan Porter, Brady (Sr.)
DB – Brendon Walker, Mullen (Jr.)
K – Shane Merrill, Brady (Sr.)
PR – Trae Hickman, Sandhills/Thedford (So.)
Second team
DL – Dylan Lister, Sandhills/Thedford (Sr.)
DL – Quade Potter, Medicine Valley (Sr.)
DL – Seth Simcox, Maxwell (Sr.)
LB – Spencer Deneayer, Mullen (So.)
LB – Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford (So.)
LB – Reed McFadden, Sandhills/Thedford (Jr.)
DB – Sam Heapy, Medicine Valley (Sr.)
DB – Bryan Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford (Sr.)
Honorable mention
(Positions not provided)
Lucas Simmons, Brady (Sr.)
Cauy Golter, Brady (Sr.)
Kaden Dady, Brady (So.)
Dalton Whisenhunt, Maxwell (Jr.)
Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell (So.)
Jack Meyer, Maxwell (So.)
Matt Dailey, Sandhills/Thedford (Jr.)
Noah Nicklas, Medicine Valley (Jr.)
Parker Ballenger, Sandhills/Thedford (So.)
Kaden Bonini, Medicine Valley (Jr.)
Riley Kessler, Mullen (Sr.)
Teven Marshall, Mullen (Sr.)
Bryce McIntosh, Mullen (Jr.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.