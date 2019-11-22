D1-10 All-District Football Team released

Listed below is the D1-10 All-District Football Team as voted on by the coaches.

D1-10 all-district

Name, school, grade

Connor Floyd, Sutherland, (Sr.)

Noah Holm, Sutherland, (Sr.)

Tayton Schuster, Sutherland, (Sr.)

Ty Monie, Sutherland, (Jr.)

Carter Snyder, Sutherland, (Jr.)

Carter Buchheit, Hemingford, (Sr.)

Alex Plog, Hemingford, (Sr.)

Jake Sellman, Hemingford, (Sr.)

Brian Turek, Hemingford, (Jr.)

Tanner Whetham, Morrill, (Sr.)

Blake Lofink, Morrill, (Sr.)

Isaiah Guerue, Morrill, (Jr.)

Jack Kildow, Bayard, (Jr.)

Gordon Acosta, Bayard, (Sr.)

Brandon Knoles, Perkins County, (Jr.)

Triston Hite, Perkins County, (So.)

Christian Allen Van Pelt, Kimball, (Jr.)

 

Honorable mention

Hunter Hoatson, Sutherland, (Sr.)

Mason Wright, Sutherland, (Sr.)

Gregory Randolph, Hemingford, (Sr.)

Wiley Rudloff, Hemingford, (Sr.)

Rowdy Lind, Morrill, (Sr.)

Michael Morgan, Morrill, (So.)

Trevor Reish, Bayard, (Jr.)

Christian Leonard, Bayard, (Jr.)

Bryder Hickey, Perkins County, (Jr.)

Matt McClung, Perkins County, (Sr.)

Austin Lulf, Kimball, (Sr.)

Jacob Withrow, Kimball, (Sr.)

