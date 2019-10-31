D2 playoffs: Mullen defeats previously unbeaten Sandhills/Thedford with late TD

THEDFORD — Mullen morphed into a Trojan horse for Halloween.
The 14th-seeded Broncos turned to trickery with less than 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the opening round of the D2 state playoffs to knock off third-seeded and previously undefeated Sandhills/Thedford on Thursday at Dick Hovermann Field.
"We thought we could play with these guys," Mullen head coach Wade Marsh said. "We had played them pretty tight the first time, and I thought today we picked up right there and came out and played hard, did some things well and didn’t give up."
After watching a 12-0 halftime lead dissipate into a tied ballgame in the winding minutes of the fourth quarter, the Mullen Broncos slammed the breaks on the Knights with a crucial interception that paved the way for some late-game heroics from freshman quarterback Clayton Moore.
Moore, who stepped in for Brendon Walker midway through the first quarter, parlayed the team’s defensive stop into a 68-yard drive in which he threw for 47 yards and ran for another 12, burning the clock down to a decisive 8-seconds and a fourth-and-goal.
The Broncos called on the field-goal unit from 10 yards out, keeping Moore as the designated holder for what became a trick-play turned game-winning throw — a dart on the far-left side of the end zone to a cutting Riley Kessier.
"He stepped into that role and handled himself very well," Marsh said of Moore. "I thought his composure in leading us in that final drive showed his toughness and poise regardless of his being a freshman or not."
The Broncos (4-5) scored first and last to claim the victory, but the lead was never secure until the very end.
In an opening quarter highlighted by defense, the Broncos cracked the scoreboard first after parlaying a fumble from Sandhills/Thedford. Mullen punctuated a 37-yard drive with a Ty Kvanig carry from two yards out.
Kvanig, a senior leader who played his first game after injuries kept him on the sidelines for most of the season, added an extra punch for the Broncos in the backfield, a distinct look from the Mullen team that had lost 42-14 against the Knights back on Oct. 10.
"He was one of our senior leaders that had missed most of the season up until this point," Marsh said. "Having him back made a pretty big difference."
Kvanig finished with a handful of carries and blocks early to put the Broncos in the driver’s seat.
For the Knights (8-1), first-half opportunities crumbled after three consecutive fourth-and-one attempts in Mullen territory fell through.
In the second half, however, the Knights switched from their pound-and-ground game that averaged 57 points per game during the regular season into a spread, which caught the Broncos by surprise.
Going to the spread offense for the first time all game, Sandhills/Thedford’s Bryan Zutavern made quick work of the Mullen secondary, completing 4-of-6 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns to equalize the game.
Zutavern first connected with Andrew Furrow on a 29-yard touchdown pass that trimmed Sandhills/Thedford’s deficit to six in the third quarter. And with 9:41 left in the game, the Knights turned a Mullen turnover on downs into another Zutavern touchdown — this one being a 70-yard pass to Trae Hickman.
"They had been beating people down all year with their run game, so we prepared for that and then they did some things in the air that caught us off guard," Marsh said. "It took some tightening up to get stops there at the end."
The Broncos’ final defensive stand came on a wild throw from Zutavern that turned into an interception deep in Mullen territory, setting up the eventual game-winning drive.
Mullen (4-5): 6-6-0-6 — 18
Sandhills/Thedford (8-1): 0-0-6-6 — 12
M: Kvanig on a 2yrd run (2pt conversion no good)
M: Kessier on a 1yrd carry (2pt conversion is good)
S: Zutavern to Furrow on a 29yrd pass (2pt conversion no good)
S: Zutavern to Hickman for a 70yrd touchdown (2pt conversion no good)
M: Moore to Kessier (2pt conversion no good)
