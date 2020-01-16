Darian Diaz can check off yet another achievement to his already decorated high school wrestling career.
The North Platte junior — and 2019 Class B state champion at 126 pounds — earned his 100th career prep victory on Thursday, defeating Kearney’s Cisco Rivas via major decision at 132 pounds.
"He’s only a junior and already has 100 career wins, which is quite an accomplishment," North Platte head coach Dale Hall said. "This is just one of the accomplishments he’s going to be able to get this year. He just has to keep plugging away."
Diaz methodically chipped away at Rivas, taking a 4-1 lead after one period, a 10-3 advantage after two and eventually winning 13-3.
As soon as the match went final, the Bulldog faithful roared in approval, some holding up ‘100’ signs.
"I thought (Diaz) definitely had his match under control tonight from the first whistle on," Hall said. "He’s just so solid on his feet, he’s tough to score on. When he’s on top, he’s not scoring a whole lot of points, but he’s always in control."
Jaylan Ruffin and Gavyn Brauer also picked up wins for North Platte, but Kearney ran away with the dual, winning 60-16. In the most current Class A ratings from the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, North Platte is No. 10, while Kearney is No. 7.
After the dual, Hall broke down some of the technical aspects he wants to see his team improve on going forward.
"The biggest thing is we’re getting stretched out when we’re in the bottom position. We’re not staying in tight and we’re not knee sliding," he said. "There were some times where we could have hit a changeover when (Kearney) was running a spiral. We’re not chain wrestling right now, so we’ve got to do a better job there."
Ruffin brought the home crowd to its feet by earning North Platte’s first victory of the evening, beating Rylie Steele via fall at 3:52.
With the match tied 2-2 in the second period, the 126-pounder secured the pin with just eight seconds remaining. Once the referee made the pin official, Ruffin flexed toward the fired up fans on the North Platte side of the bleachers. That type of energy is what Hall wants to see consistently from the talented junior.
"I wish I could see the same Jaylan that I see out on the mat in the wrestling room every day. If that Jaylan showed up in the wrestling room, there would be nobody that could touch him," Hall said. "(Ruffin) did an awesome job, and wrestled with intensity tonight. We just need to see it in the wrestling room. But, the kid he wrestled tonight was a state medalist in Class A last year, and he’s a
tough kid."
In what was arguably the most exciting match of the night, junior 182-pounder Gavyn Brauer rallied to defeat Bronson Amend via fall at 2:21.
"If someone is going to beat Gavyn, they’re going to have to kill him, because he’s not going to quit," Hall said. "At times it was a little sloppy, but he was able to overcome those mistakes and secured the win."
After coming out strong early, Brauer fell behind 7-4 in the second period. Brauer flipped the momentum back his way, coming up with the pin.
"I thought Gavyn went out and set the tone early and had a nice blast double, but just didn’t finish running his feet and taking (his opponent) to the mat," Hall said. "He got caught in a twister, but to his credit was able to fight off of his back and get some back points."
North Platte is back in action today at 3:30 p.m. MT at the Kelly Walsh High School Invitational in Casper, Wyoming.
Kearney 60, North Platte 16
106 — Perry Swarm, Kearney def. Kole Weigel, North Platte, Fall 3:04
113 — Archer Heelan, Kearney win by forfeit
120 — Hunter Nagatani, Kearney win by forfeit
126 — Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte def. Rylie Steele, Kearney, Fall 3:52
132 — Darian Diaz, North Platte def. Cisco Rivas, Kearney, MD 13-3
138 — Brayden Smith, Kearney def. Santana Morin, North Platte, Fall 1:30
145 — Gage Ferguson, Kearney def. Raymen Riley, North Platte, Dec 8-1
152 — Gauge McBride, Kearney def. Luke Rathjen, North Platte, TF 17-2 6:00
160 — Jackson Bespalec, Kearney def. Dominique Vieyra, North Platte, Fall 4:19
170 — Joshua Pierson, Kearney win by forfeit
182 — Gavyn Brauer, North Platte def. Bronson Amend, Kearney, Fall 2:21
195 — Alex Hunt, Kearney def. Gus Kreber, North Platte, Fall 1:11
220 — Dario Rodriguez, Kearney def. Peyton Dimmitt, North Platte, MD 10-2
285 — Peter Kreutzer, Kearney win by forfeit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.