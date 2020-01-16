Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...LINCOLN, HAYES, FRONTIER, LOGAN AND CUSTER COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&