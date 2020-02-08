HERSHEY — Dundy County-Stratton’s girls and boys teams both picked up victories over Hershey on Saturday with the Lady Tigers winning 47-38, followed by a 63-55 win for the DCS boys.
Boys
Dundy County-Stratton led throughout, but had to hold off several late Hershey runs to preserve a 63-55 win.
Hershey (12-6) cut the DCS (17-2) lead to 58-55 with 1:12 remaining on a bucket from Thomas Gosnell who was also fouled on the shot. The junior’s free throw rimmed out and on the other end Tigers senior Cade Lutz sunk a pair of pressure free throws to ice the game away and give DCS its 17th win of the season.
"Dundy County played a great game tonight and shot the ball really well," Hershey head coach Dustin Jorgenson said. "I thought our kids showed some resilience and did some nice things. They could have thrown in the towel, but they kept on fighting."
With DCS up 34-22 at halftime, Hershey mounted a comeback, thanks in large part to four 3s and 16 points in the third quarter from Cayden Spearman, who finished with a game-high 21 points.
However, while Spearman was hitting 3s, DCS lived at the free throw line, making 9-of-13 in the quarter and 19-of-29 for the game. Hershey finished 15-of-22 from the foul line.
"(DCS) did a good job of answering a lot of our runs and they knocked down free throws," Jorgenson said.
DCS was led by 6-foot-4 Keegan Krutsinger’s 20 points, while Michael Frederick had 16 and Nolan Burrell added 15.
"(Krutsinger’s) size makes him a tough matchup and they do a good job of finding him," Jorgenson said. "They got us stuck in some bad spots and the kid finished."
DCS 15 19 13 16 — 63
Hershey 11 11 22 11 — 55
Girls
Balanced scoring and stingy defense paved the way for Class D1 No. 9 DCS (16-3) in a 47-38 win over Hershey (6-13).
Jessie Freeland and McKinzie Baney each had 10 points for the Tigers, while Sable Lambley and Maggie Lutz each had nine.
"We have four girls who all average over eight and a half points per game, so you never know where it’s going to come from," DCS head coach Matt Thomas said. "Out leading scorer, McKinzie Baney, didn’t play (Friday) night because she’s nursing a pretty bad ankle. She gutted it out for us tonight and scored 10."
Hershey freshman Tahlia Steinbeck posted a game-high 14 points, including seven of her team’s 11 first-half points. The Tigers defense has been key to winning all season, according to Thomas.
"That’s been the thing that gets us going all year. If we can defend and get out in transition, that’s when we’re at our best," he said. "We knew if we could limit Hershey in transition, we’d probably have a fairly successful night and the girls battled."
DCS 10 9 11 17 — 47
Hershey 7 4 11 16 — 38
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.