Weather Alert

...STRONG WINDS ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA TODAY... NORTH NORTHWEST WINDS WILL STRENGTHEN IN THE WAKE OF A COLD FRONT THIS MORNING. FREQUENT GUSTS UP TO 40 TO 50 MPH ARE EXPECTED THROUGHOUT THE MORNING AND INTO MID AFTERNOON, PRIMARILY FOR AREAS EAST OF US-83 AND SOUTH OF US-20. TRAVEL MAY BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE AND LIGHTWEIGHT VEHICLES, WHILE UNSECURED OBJECTS MAY BE BLOWN AROUND.