LINCOLN — Ogallala scores over 70 points per game, but it was defense that sent the Indians into their first state championship game since 1992 on Friday.
The Class C1 No. 5-rated Indians effectively used a triangle-and-two to frustrate No. 2 Adams Central in a 47-35 semifinal win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“The players get the credit for playing really good defense,” Indians coach Andy Gillen said. “I thought they went out and executed really well. We ran (a triangle-and-two) earlier in the year, but you never know how it’s going to go. It’s up to the guys to go out there and execute, and they were good.”
Gavin Lipovsky, who had 24 points in Adams Central’s first-round win over St. Paul, was limited to nine points. Cam Foster, the other focus of the triangle-and-two, had two points on 1-for-6 shooting.
“Nobody had junked us all year, and obviously it was a good game plan,” Patriots coach Zac Foster said. “It worked for those guys to take out Gavin and Cam out of our offensive attack, and they did it for the most part.
“But we felt like we still got good shots. We believe in all our guys. Lucas (Bohlen) has made over 50 threes this year and is a 38% 3-point shooter. We trust him immensely, and he got good looks. Tyler (Slechta) got good looks. Travis (Niemeyer) got good looks.”
Adams Central finished 4-for-27 on 3-pointers and 13-for-44 overall.
Yet the Patriots were tied at 33 after Foster’s basket to open the fourth quarter.
It was all Ogallala (23-4) after that. The Indians went 6-for-9 from the free-throw line and got several transition baskets to pull away.
And Gillen again pointed to defense for being the key.
“Just getting defensive stops and rebounding the ball — they are so crucial in games like this,” he said. “Adams Central is a very good team, and we were able to get a few more stops.”
Ogallala (23-4) 13 4 16 14—47
Adams Central (25-2) 8 11 12 4—35
O: Carter Brown 14, Corbin Murphy 3, Clayton Murphy 7, Adam Kroeger 12, Kadyn Marhenke 11.
AC: Tyler Slechta 8, Lucas Bohlen 5, Dante Boelhower 4, Cam Foster 2, Gavin Lipovsky 9, Travis Niemeyer 7.
