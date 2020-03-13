LINCOLN — For the second time in a week Mullen had its basketball title hopes end in the semifinals of the state tournament with a loss to Humphrey St. Francis.
Last week, the Lady Broncos fell to the eventual runner-up Lady Flyers, and on Friday the Mullen boys fell to undefeated, top-seeded HSF 74-35.
The deep Flyers (27-0) — which had 11 players score Thursday — along with their waves of swarming defensive pressures created a tough matchup for the fourth-seeded Broncos (22-6), but head coach Brad Wright is confident in this group going forward.
“St. Francis is a very good team,” Wright said. “We don’t see a 1-3-1 very often, especially one with one of the best teams in the state. I just told them to keep their heads up. We’ve only got two seniors this year and we’ll be back.”
Trevor Pfeifer scored a game-high 16 points for HSF, Tanner Pfeifer had 11 and Evan Foltz added nine. Mullen junior Brendon Walker scored a team-high 11 points, while freshman Clayton Moore had 10.
The young Broncos will return their top-five scorers and this year could serve as an audition for years to come. Mullen will play sixth-seeded (Lincoln) Parkview Christian (20-8) in the Class D2 third-place game on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Northeast High School.
While the idea of consolation games has survived multiple attempts to eliminate them and often debated, Wright sees much upside to Saturday’s game. The Broncos hope continue their currently hoops success, which has seen them win a state title in 2017 and finish third in 2018.
“A lot,” he said when asked how much value he sees in Saturday’s game. “We’re still here and we’re still playing. We came here to take home hardware. We wanted the gold, but third-place is what we’re shooting for now.”
For HSF, Saturday will be a clash of titans for the D2 title at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Flyers will be making their 14th appearance in the championship in 26 trips to state, and will be trying to win their eighth title. Their opponent — second-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart (28-1) — is making its 12th title-game appearance, vying for a 10th title in 22 state appearances.
Mullen (22-6) 6 9 13 7—35
Humphrey St. Francis (27-0) 17 16 20 21—74
M: Brendon Walker 11, Clayton Moore 10, Bryce McIntosh 6, Jaden Emerson 3, Trevor Kuncl 3, Jared Finney 2.
H: Trevor Pfeifer 16, Tanner Pfeifer 11, Evan Foltz 9, Justin Leifeld 7, Dylan Wemhoff 6, Haustyn Forner 6, Taylor Wemhoff 4, Kolbe Classen 4, Jaden Kosch 4, Jack Lubischer 3, Austin Leifeld 2, Landon Kush 2.
