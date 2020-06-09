Derrick Kuhlmann ready for jump to seniors following successful juniors campaign

Derrick Kuhlmann said his favorite moment from playing baseball was being on the North Platte FNBO Nationals juniors team that won the Cornhusker League Championship last season.
It was the first year the team had a new coach, and Kuhlmann said everybody put in the work to get better and make a deep run.
“We started off ... everybody looked great,” Kuhlmann said. “When we went through the season, I didn’t expect to have as many wins as we did. Going through it, it wasn’t even really about the wins at that point. We were having so much fun and everybody was in their groove.”
They won 39 games that year and lost just eight. In the championship game, they downed Lincoln East 4-1. It was a team that not only won the Cornhusker League, but were the Western Division Champions as well.
“Last year was by far the best year of baseball that I played as well as my teammates played,” Kuhlmann said. “39-8 is something to be proud of and I’m glad I could be a part of that team.”
This year’s different. There’s no seniors or juniors level. Just one team. Kuhlmann, along with all the returning players from last year’s juniors squad, will be playing tougher competition than what they were used to.
Kuhlmann said he believes he’s ready to make the jump to the next level.
“There’s going to be a lot of challenges,” he said. “Kids are going to be throwing harder, hitting harder. There’s a lot more that comes into play moving up a year.”
Kuhlman is a middle infielder who mostly plays shortstop. He said his dad had put him in that spot when he was younger, where a lot of kids tend to hit the ball. It started gaining his interest.
“It’s such a fun spot because you got to be quick, you got to be smart,” Kuhlmann said. “You got to know what you’re doing there.”
To help with his reflexes at the position and his smarts, Kuhlmann does research to help him better understand different situations at shortstop. Things like finding the right position to be in to help out with double plays and where he needs to be when someone is about to hit the ball.
Behind the scenes, he does a lot of footwork and he’ll throw a ball against a concrete wall to practice his glove work. Kuhlmann said he starts ground ball drills backward, then he turns around once the ball has been hit to work on reaction time.
“Most of it is from playing so long that I’ve kind of developed that sense of where this guy’s going to hit it and where I need to play,” he said.
Kuhlmann said since practices began June 1, every player has been trying their hardest to get better before the season starts. Everyone has been putting in the effort.
“Every practice we’ve been at, it’s high intensity,” Kuhlmann said. “Everybody’s wanting to win. There’s not any lollygagging around really. Everybody’s willing to put in the work.”
