Dominant 1st half lifts Sutherland past North Central

SUTHERLAND — Sutherland hit North Central with a first-half haymaker and held off a second-half rally for a 32-16 victory on Thursday in the first round of the Class D1 playoffs.
The sixth-seeded Sailors (9-0) combined stifling defense with a balanced offensive attack to open a 32-0 halftime lead, setting the tone right away.
Offensively, senior quarterback Tayton Schuster threw three first-half touchdown passes to three different Sailor receivers in addition to a rushing touchdown by Tanner Drueke. Schuster finished the game completing 7-of-11 passes for 151 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Drueke — who has been the Sailors’ main ball carrier since Connor Floyd was injured against Kimball on Oct. 18 — led the way on the ground, rushing for 85 yards on 21 attempts with a touchdown. Carter Snyder carried it 19 times for 68 yards.
Defensively, Sutherland kept 11th-seeded North Central (5-4) off the scoreboard in the first half, forcing the Knights into four punts and an interception on their first five possessions of the game.
"Defensively, I thought we played well all night," Sutherland head coach Brendan Geier said. "All week in practice we stressed lining up correctly and communicating, and I thought they did a great job of that tonight."
Overall, Sutherland outgained North Central 321 to 276 in total yardage, with the Sailors passing for 151 and rushing for 170.
Hunter Hoatson and Noah Holm both had big nights defensively, each accounting for a team-high nine solo tackles, with Hoatson snagging two interceptions and Holm one.
"You’ve got to credit North Central. They’ve been on a nice run the last couple year and we have a ton of respect for their program. They’re well coached and can do a lot of different things well," Geier said. "But, credit to our kids, I thought they stepped up tonight."
After each team punted on their first possession of the game, Sutherland previewed what was to come on its second opportunity with the ball.
The Sailors (9-0) a tough second-down run by Drueke, who carried a host of Knight defenders for a first down. On the very next play, Drueke sprinted through a huge hole opener by the left side of the Sailor offensive line for a 10-yard touchdown. Drueke completed the drive by running in the two-point conversion to give Sutherland an 8-0 lead at the 3:40 mark of the first quarter.
After Sutherland forced another punt, the Sailors took to the air.
Schuster connected with Ty Monie for a 60-yard touchdown reception, converting on a 3rd-and-9. Monie finished with a team-best three receptions for 89 yards.
Leading 16-0, a Sutherland fumble gave North Central the ball and a little morale boost. However, Sutherland got their mojo back when Hoatson intercepted Dolan Pospichal. On the ensuing drive, Schuster again came through with a big pass in a crucial situation, Holm for a 20-yard touchdown pass — this time on 4th-and-4.
Another Knight punt led to Sutherland’s fourth first-half TD, this time it was Schuster 15 yards through the air to Carter Snyder. Another successful two-point conversion made it 32-0, which would be the halftime score.
North Central finally got on the board with 2:37 left in the third quarter, driving 72 yards on eight plays, capped by a 6-yard touchdown run by Pospichal, cutting the lead to 32-8.
North Central cut it to 32-16 with 5:08 left on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Pospichal to Paxton Smith.
A Sutherland fumble gave the Knights possession at around midfield with 4:16 remaining, but the Sutherland defense came through one more time, forcing a turnover on downs.
Sutherland advances to the second round on Wednesday when they’ll play at third-seeded Arcadia/Loup City (8-1), which defeated Alma 68-32 in their first-round matchup. More details, including start time will be released Friday by the NSAA.
"We’ll take it day-by-day, starting (Friday)," Geier said. "We’re looking forward to the opportunity to play again on Wednesday."
North Central (5-4) 0 0 8 8—16
Sutherland (9-0) 16 16 0 0—32
S: Tanner Drueke 10 run (2-point try good)
S: Tayton Schuster 60 pass to Ty Monie (2-point good)
S: Schuster 20 pass to Noah Holm (2-point good)
S: Schuster 15 pass to Carter Snyder (2-point good)
N: Dolan Pospichal 6 run (2-point good)
N: Pospichal 38 to Paxton Smith (2-point good)
