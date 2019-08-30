Eagles soar past Paxton 56-0

BRADY — The Eagles soared often and without restraint against Paxton in Friday’s season opener at home.
Brady’s 476 yards of total offense and a stout defensive stand responsible for six fumbles and two interceptions highlighted a 56-0 victory over the Tigers to kickoff the season.
"I thought we controlled the things we could control," Brady head coach Andy Seamann said. "Our effort and attitude was there all night, and they flew around often. Getting a shutout in eight-man isn’t the easiest thing to do."
Led by quarterback T.J. Roe’s 132 passing yards and two touchdowns, the Eagles’ aerial attack complemented a flurry of over 200 combined rushing yards from Noah Jurjens and Lucas Simmons throughout the game, keeping the Paxton defense on their heels from the opening kickoff.
The versatility of Brady’s offense struck early, scoring on the opening possession of the game with a Jurjens two-yard carry that punctuated a
64-yard drive.
But early on, mistakes accented the start of the season and the rust that comes with it. And the Eagles weathered some inconsistency, too, despite being in the driver’s seat from the start.
Leading by just six points after the firt quarter, the Eagles found their stride in the second quarter by scoring 20 points.
After stopping Paxton twice, the Eagles got going on a 24-yard pass from Roe to Simmons, which set up a 20-yard touchdown throw from Roe to Jurjens in the opening minute of the second quarter.
Brady’s Simmons then recovered a fumble on the Tiger’s 24-yard line, helping the Eagles stop Paxton a third consecutive time.
In close proximity, however, the Eagles fumbled in the end zone to cause a touchback, setting up Paxton’s most productive drive of the half — highlighted by a 35-yard carry by Remington Schimonitz.
But the Eagles, again, halted Paxton.
This time the Eagles parlayed their defensive stop into a 16-yard Jurjens touchdown on his eighth carry.
Knocking on the end zone again, the Eagles came up empty, finishing their drive on an interception by Paxton’s Keegan Schow.
The Tigers returned the favor with a fumble, which set up one last drive for the Eagles before halftime.
And they answered, scoring a final touchdown with 1 minute, 37 seconds left before the half on a 43-yard pass from Roe to Cauy Golter to head into halftime with a 26-0 lead.
"We were very sloppy on offense in that first half, but we got out in that second half and cleaned most of that stuff up," Seamann admitted. "In that second half, we really did a great job of getting our reach blocks, getting to the outside and hitting the edges."
After holding the Tigers to just 31 yards of total offense at halftime, the Eagles defense picked up right where they had left off to start the second half.
Brady opened the second half with a fumble recovery on the very first snap for Paxton, which they turned into a 7-yard touchdown run by Jurjens — his fourth score of the game.
Then the Eagles tacked on an interception, mounting back-to-back turnovers on Paxton’s first three drives of the second half. The second turnover led to Brady’s Simmons punching in a 1-yard run to extend the Eagles cushion by 39.
With running clock to start the final period, The Eagles’ reserves punched in back-to-back scores to end the game. One coming on a Logan Simmons 21-yard carry, and the other a 15-yard keeper by Shane Most to open the lead to 56-0.
The Eagles will travel to Leyton/Banner County on Sept. 13, while the Paxton Tigers host Sutherland on Friday.
Brady 6 20 16 14 — 56
Paxton 0 0 0 0 — 0
B: Jurjens on a 2yrd run (PAT no good)
B: 20yrd TD pass from Roe to Jurjens (2pt conversion no good)
B: Jurjens on a 16yrd run (2pt conversion no good)
B: 43yrd TD pass from Roe to Golter (2pt conversion is good)
B: Jurjens on a 7yrd run (PAT no good)
B: Simmons on a 1yrd run (PAT is good)
B: Shane Merrill kicked a 32yrd field goal
B: Logan Simmons on a 21yrd run (PAT is good)
B: Shane Most on a 15yrd run (PAT is good)