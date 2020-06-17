Though there will be no game in 2020, the Nebraska 8-Man Football Coaches Association has released its annual all-star rosters.
The organization announced the rosters Monday on its Twitter feed.
East: Ben Anderjaska, Wauneta-Palisade; Austin Dormann, Garden County; Sam Heapy, Medicine Valley; Damyn Rother, Central Valley; T.J. Roe, Brady; Noah Holm, Sutherland; Corey Dawe, Burwell; Paxton Ross, Cambridge; Karsten McCarter, Elm Creek; Daylan Russell, Alma; Eli Macke, Clearwater-Orchard; Kessler Dixon, Pleasanton; Pierce Utterback, Hitchcock County; Ty Kvanvig, Mullen; Clayton Hassett, Mullen; Dominic Sis, Dundy County-Stratton; Jackson Keaschall, Pleasanton; Reid Spady, Garden County; Jake Sellman, Hemingford; Josh Klabenes, CWC; Ryan Lauby, Overton; Grant Jones, South Loup; Gus Ducker, Arcadia-Loup City; Ben Bombeck, Shelton. Coaches: Jason Spady, Garden County; Paul Heusinkvelt, Overton; Ryan Jones, Maxwell; Chad Formann, Garden County.
West: Jaxon Kent, Lutheran High Northeast; Shaye Morten, Hartington-Newcastle; Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock; Keaton Van Housen, High Plains Community; Jaden Reynolds, East Butler; Dylan Soule, High Plains Community; Colby Heller, Wisner-Pilger; Trevor Pfeifer, St. Francis; Issac Gleason, Fullerton; Jake Hoy, Sacred Heart; Kyle Golay, Lawrence-Nelson; Braden Eisenhower, Bloomfield; Thomas Harrington-Newton, Cross County; Max Zelany, Exeter-Milligan-Friend; Brandon Seibolt, Tri County; Nolan Weber, BDS; Kaleb Pofahl, Neligh-Oakdale; Drake Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock; Sloan Lenard, Sacred Heart; Carter Miller, Thayer Central; Dylan Wemhoff, St. Francis; Carter Throener, Howells-Dodge; Braden Klover, Southern; Brogan Jones, Allen. Coaches: Clint Jones, Meridian; Darin Suckstorf, Lutheran High Northeast; Matt Kuchar, Bloomfield; Jacob Baber, Meridian.
