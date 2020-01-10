Eight-Man Football Coaches Association HOF class announced

Eleven players and three coaches are part of the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
Induction ceremonies for the new class will be at halftime of the 43rd annual Sertoma Eight-Man all-star game to be played on June 20 at 6 p.m. at Hastings College.
This will be the fourth class inducted into the eight-man football hall of fame, bringing to 63 the total number of inductees. Here is a review of the Class of 2020:
PLAYERS
Larry Frost, Malcolm
An all-state running back in 1964 his 121 career touchdowns were a national eight-man record. He was later the only eight-man player to be named MVP of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl and was a three-year letterman for the Huskers, playing a key role for the 1969 Sun Bowl team.
Scott Shanle, St. Edward
Twice named to the all-state team after rushing for 2,082 yards and 44 TDs as a senior and 1,984 yards and 33 TDs as a junior. Shanle was named the eight-man all-star game MVP following his senior season and went on to become a starter for both the Huskers and the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, having more than 100 tackles during the Saints’ 2009 Super Bowl championship season.
Andrew Shanle, St. Edward
All-state as a quarterback his junior season and as a defensive back his senior season, Andrew was part of the 2002 eight-man all-star game roster and later started at safety for the Huskers, winning a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants in 2007.
Wade Edis, Mullen
Rushed for 5,169 yards during a career than spanned from 1987 to 1990, helping the Broncos to win the Class D-1 state title his senior season. An all-stater his senior season, Edis also played in the 1991 eight-man all-star game.
Josh Cobb, Wallace
Rushed for 1,685 yards and 25 TDs as a senior and 1,438 yards as a junior, making the all-state team as a senior. Cobb was a member of the Huskers national championship teams of 1994, 1995 and 1997.
Chris Darnell,
Falls City Sacred Heart
All-state both his junior and senior seasons, as a punter and then quarterback, Darnell was a key player on four consecutive unbeaten Sacred Heart state championship teams from 1989 to 1992. He was named offensive MVP of the 1993 eight-man all-star game.
Paul Kucera, Lawrence
An all-state defensive lineman his senior season, Kucera was a defensive leader for Lawrence’s 1982 state title team and state runners-up in both 1980 and 1981. He also played in the 1983 eight-man all-star game.
Corey Anderson, Sandhills
Was named to the 1986 all-state team as a linebacker and also rushed for 1,157 yards; the previous season he helped the Panthers reach the Class D-1 state final for the only time in program history. At Chadron State College he became a four-year starter, was named all-American and is now a member of the CSC hall of fame.
Carl Ostrand, Ansley
Twice named Class D-1 all-state quarterback, Ostrand led the Warriors to the 1986 state title and to runner-up finishes in 1984 and 1987 before being named offensive MVP in the 1988 eight-man all-star game. Ostrand also enjoyed a successful eight-man coaching career at Nebraska Christian and coached in the eight-man all-star game.
Gene Busboom, Adams
An all-state tight end for the 1977 Adams team, which won Class D-1, he also played on the 1975 eight-man championship team, the first in state playoff history, before being named to the 1978 eight-man all-star game roster.
Lance Lundberg, Wausa
A dominating nose guard he was named all-state in both 1987 and 1988 before becoming a starting offensive lineman for the Huskers, being named all-Big 12 in his senior season and later being drafted by the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.
COACHES
Kevin Mahlberg, Elwood
In a career that spanned from 1982 to 2014 Mahlberg won 210 games and led his program to the playoffs in 19 different seasons. He was also twice a member of the eight-man all-star game coaching staff (1988, 1993).
Jim Cole, Hayes Center
Won 211 career games, led the Cardinals to the playoffs 19 times, including the 2009 Class D-2 state final, and was a member of the eight-man all-star game coaching staff on two occasions (1994, 1999).
Andy Vrbka,
Shelby/Diller/Clarks/High Plains Community
After a career as an eight-man high school football player he coaches his eight-man teams to 117 wins and was also twice named to the eight-man all-star game coaching staff (1996, 2003). He is also honored for his longtime contributions as a NEMFCA officer and as the organization’s Sertoma liaison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.