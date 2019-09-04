Eustis native Kevan Hueftle wins gold, silver medals at Parapan American Games

Kevan "Flea" Hueftle — a Eustis native and Eustis-Farnam graduate — recently won a gold and silver medal at the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru.
On Aug. 25, Hueftle won silver in the men’s T64 division 200-meter dash and a gold in the 100-meter dash on Aug. 28, running a personal-best time of 11.45 seconds. This was the first time Hueftle competed in the Parapan Games.
The T64/F64 division is designated for athletes with unilateral below-knee limb deficiency competing with a prosthesis. Hueftle lost his left foot in 2003 hunting accident.
