Weather Alert

...FREEZING WEATHER ON THE WAY TONIGHT... .VERY COLD AIR WILL MOVE IN TONIGHT AND PRODUCE FREEZING TEMPERATURES THURSDAY MORNING AND AGAIN FRIDAY MORNING. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THURSDAY TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...BELOW FREEZING TEMPERATURES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&