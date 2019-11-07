Firearm deer season right around the corner

There has been some questions on the start of firearm deer season, so let’s clarify.
Nebraska’s firearm deer season is Nov. 16-24. The regulation that sets the season dates reads "Open Season: Nine (9) consecutive days beginning the Saturday closest to November 13." The firearm deer season is not the second Saturday in November, it goes according to the above regulation and may change from the second to third weekend in November on any given year.
This season is a great opportunity to share a hunt with family or friends and make lasting memories. The outlook for the deer season is a good one and there are plenty of permits available.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has the following reminders for deer hunters:
» Permits still are available for several deer management units. Buy them at outdoornebraska.gov.
» Cash donations to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program are encouraged in order for it to continue to feed Nebraskans in need. To make a cash donation, visit outdoornebraska.gov/hhh.
» Ahead of the harvest, hunters should locate a check station near their location. Firearm deer hunters and archers harvesting deer during the November firearm season must deliver their deer to a check station no later than 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season. To find a list and map of check stations visit outdoornebraska.gov/deer.
» Lymph node samples to be tested for chronic wasting disease will be collected from select harvested mule deer at check stations in the Pine Ridge and Plains management units, and from whitetails in the Missouri, Loup East, Calamus East and Elkhorn units. Learn more about CWD at outdoornebraska.gov/cwd.
» Nebraskans who want to donate or receive harvested deer can participate in the Deer Exchange, which is designed to accommodate the additional harvest of deer. It brings together hunters who have a surplus of deer with recipients willing to accept the deer meat. To join, visit outdoorNebraska.gov/deerexchangeprogram.
» Hunters should keep safety the top priority in the field by always keeping their rifle muzzle pointed in a safe direction, with safety on and finger off the trigger until they’re ready to fire. They also should identify their target and what lies beyond it before firing. In addition, all deer hunters are required to wear 400 square inches of blaze orange on their head, chest and back during the November firearm season, regardless if they are hunting with a firearm or archery tackle.
» Hunters also are reminded that permission is required to hunt on private land. Those who have permission to hunt should show the landowner and land respect.
» The 2019-20 Public Access Atlas identifies and consolidates the nearly 1 million acres of publicly accessible lands that benefit Nebraska’s hunters, trappers and anglers. Printed copies are available where permits are sold, and online at outdoornebraska.org/publicAccessatlas.
» The season also is an opportunity to take a new or lapsed hunter afield as part of the Take ‘Em Hunting challenge. For more information, visit outdoornebraska.org/takeemhunting.
Proper disposal
of game animals
Many hunting season are open, including upland birds and other small game animals, waterfowl, turkey and deer. With all these seasons open, hunters will also need to know how to properly dispose of their game animal carcasses. The answer is really very simple; in your curbside dumpster after the meat has been removed.
Dumping of carcasses is not allowed on public areas and should never be done by anyone. Public areas include Nebraska state recreation areas or wildlife management areas along with parks, refuges and other lands.
Dumping carcasses on roadsides or public areas is not only prohibited, it makes true hunters look bad in the public eye and is irresponsible and disrespectful to the animal harvested.
North Platte residents may dispose of game in our curb-side containers. Check with your local city for regulations.
Refuse collectors would prefer that deer be quartered instead of the entire whole deer in the refuse container and bagged in durable trash bags. Bagged deer, waterfowl, upland and other game should be placed in the refuse container the day of your neighborhood trash pick-up if possible.
Private land owners can dispose of carcasses on their own property with or without being buried. The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality prefers that carcasses be disposed of in curb-side containers or buried at least four feet below the surface of the ground, lowering the possibility of spreading a disease.
The NDEQ also recommends avoiding leaving carcasses in or near water bodies to prevent potential health impacts in water bodies or downstream from decaying carcasses.
Wasting game is unlawful and is punishable by fines and penalties. True sportsmen and women take care to be ethical and respect animals and laws and use all the meat from game that is harvested and find ways to properly dispose of game carcasses.
Deer hides
for veterans
Hunters can take the hides of deer, antelope and elk to the Elks Lodge No. 985 in North Platte, where hides will be made into specially designed leather gloves for veterans that use a wheel chair. The Veterans Leather Program provides leather gloves for vets, lending protection to their hands during movement.
Every part of the tanned hides is used by veterans for other projects like key chains, wallets, belts and more from remnant pieces of the leather.
The tanned leather is used for recreational and occupational therapy for our vets as a way to pass time between visits from friends and family as well as providing a form of relief for vets by keeping minds active and providing exercise for injured and unused muscles.
Hides with the head and legs removed can be taken to the Elks Lodge at 502 Easy Street on the southeast side of the building. If hunters have time, there is salt and a coffee can available to salt down hides, using half to a full can of salt per hide. Once salted, the hides can be folded and stacked with other salted hides making them ready for shipping to be tanned and processed into leather for gloves and other projects.
For more information, call 308-940-0987, 308-530-3260, 308- 532-7079 or 308-532-7933. Hides will be accepted until the end of January 2020.
Vintage
clothing display
Each Saturday and Sunday in November, guests at Ash Hollow State Historical Park can view a high-end vintage clothing exhibit, called "Enchant," featuring handmade beadwork and embroidery.
The clothing line extends from the 1880s to the 1980s, and is an interactive, hands-on presentation that invites guests to touch and feel the craftsmanship of the garment.
"Garden County has a long standing tradition of dressmaking and dressmakers," Park Superintendent Tamara Cooper said. "Many of the items and dresses were collected locally by women who have since passed on."
The exhibit is open each Saturday and Sunday in November from noon to 5 p.m. MT. The cost is $5 per person and will wrap up with an open house and style show from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1. Finger hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided.
A park entry permit is required. For more information, contact the park office at 308-778-5651. Ash Hollow is located south of Lewellen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.